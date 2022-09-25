Read full article on original website
Diamondbacks pull plug on Madison Bumgarner’s season
The Diamondbacks brought an early end to left-hander Madison Bumgarner’s year, pulling the plug on what has been a brutal season to instead create opportunities for some of their young pitchers to continue making starts. Manager Torey Lovullo said Bumgarner’s performance on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium — in which...
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pregame standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver. Ray and Weaver were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Out After Season
A veteran MLB manager is reportedly done with his team following the season. According to a report on Sunday morning, veteran manager Don Mattingly and the Miami Marlins have agreed to part ways following the conclusion of the season. Mattingly, 61, has been the Marlins manager since the 2016 season.
Yardbarker
Royals pull off miraculous victory not seen in over 800 baseball games vs. Mariners
The Kansas City Royals, to put it bluntly, have had a terrible season. Since committing to a full-scale rebuild in 2018, the Royals have not won more than 45 percent of their games in a season, having peaked last year during the past five season-stretch with 74 wins. Instead of improving in a more expected, linear fashion, the Royals will be finishing worse this year than last, as they currently have a 63-90 record. However, even for just a night, Royals fans will be cherishing their hard-fought 63rd win against the Seattle Mariners and they should, given the dearth of reasons to celebrate the franchise as of late.
Diamondbacks option slumping Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno
The Diamondbacks optioned center fielder Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno, sending the struggling rookie back to the minors with just eight games remaining in the regular season. The move, which was made after Sunday’s home finale against the San Francisco Giants, presumably creates room for outfielder Jake McCarthy to return from the bereavement list.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6
DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and...
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Mariners prediction and pick. Jesus Tinoco gets the start for the Rangers as part of a bullpen game, while Robbie Ray gets the assignment for the Mariners. Jesus Tinoco will be the opener...
numberfire.com
Matt Duffy riding pine for Angels Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels did not include Matt Duffy in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Duffy will sit out Sunday's game while Michael Stefanic starts at second base and bats eighth. Duffy has made 221 plate appearances this season, with 2 home runs, 11 runs, 14...
numberfire.com
Andrew Vaughn batting cleanup for White Sox Sunday
The Chicago White Sox will start Andrew Vaughn at first base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn will bat fourth and handle first base Sunday while Jose Abreu takes the day off. Our models project Vaughn to score 10.5 fantasy points against the Tigers. He has a $2,700...
Yardbarker
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
• Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and should be back Monday. • Eugenio Suárez (index finger) is likely going to be activated tomorrow. • Cal Raleigh (left thumb) is ‘really battling through’; playing time will be dictated by pain.”. Julio Rodriguez is the...
