Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on October 1st
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. First Saturday Night Arts Alive! October 1st, 6 to 9 p.m. Designed to celebrate artistic creativity on the North Coast, and heighten the awareness of renewable resources in the art making process, each artwork in this juried exhibition is made from 100% recycled materials…reclaimed, reused, recovered, secondhand, salvaged, anything un-new!
Heritage Cafe for Seniors Celebrating Reconfiguration of Three Sites
Press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The public is invited to join in the celebration of Humboldt Senior Resource Center’s new Heritage Cafés on Monday, September 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heritage Café in Eureka at 1910 California Street. Formerly known...
Jane Is Still Waiting to be Adopted
We really thought Jane would have been adopted this week after her appearance at last weekend’s adoption event. Jane is an 8-month-old female who is very affectionate with people and dogs alike. At last weekend’s adoption event Jane was a good sport about wearing a flower tiara and really enjoyed being held and snuggled by her volunteer friend Becky! She would be happy to be a big lap dog but also understands that not everyone will want a 58-pound dog in their lap. Jane does well on the leash and loves the chance to walk with other dogs. She even wanted to try picking blackberries when her dog buddy Ted demonstrated how it was done! Jane has also enjoyed the wading pool at the shelter and always seems willing to try something new. Jane’s easy-going nature and love of being part of the action makes her a great candidate for joining a family. If you’re looking for a sweet and playful dog to complete your household, Jane is the girl for you.
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Five Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Tours in October
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, October 1. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Read All About It! Tiny Kneeland School Makes the Front Page of the LA Times
On Sunday, folks from the tiny Humboldt County community of Kneeland were startled to see their little school–one of the smallest public schools in the state–on the front page of the Los Angeles Times. The article points out that in Kneeland, “which isn’t so much a town as a rural fire station and a smattering of homes in the forest, the school has long been the lifeblood of the community.”
‘Dine and Donate’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser on Thursday
This is a press release from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s:. Dine and donate, a fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association®, will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 5 – 8 pm at the Plaza Grill, 780 7th Street, Arcata. The event will include door prizes, a silent auction and a raffle.
Night Light of the North Coast: ‘All Happy Now’ Beneath the Milky Way
David Wilson, a local photographer, provides us with a column about the beauties of North Coast Skies. The “All Happy Now” earth sculpture by Peter Santino was completed in 2008, but I became aware of it only last semester when one of my students shared a photograph of it in class after an afternoon hike in the Humboldt Botanical Garden (directions below).
Stolen Trailer Endangers Employment for People with Disabilities
A document shredding business that employs individuals with disabilities is asking for the communities help after their enclosed trailer was stolen. Chase Inc. has a day program offering work opportunities in various fields for people with disabilities. The company has paid over $2 million dollars in wages to their employees since 2006.
Donations of Toys and Blankets Needed at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter
“For months now the dog kennels have consistently been at full capacity, when one dog leaves another quickly takes their place,” reported a Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s post yesterday. “The constant intake of dogs has left the shelter in great need of some items so that the dogs...
Eureka homeless encampment evicted; volunteers start to clean 'hazardous' site
EUREKA, Calif. — On Saturday, roughly 30 camps were evicted from what has grown into one of the larger homelessness encampments in Eureka. Other organizations were also at the site over the weekend, helping to clean up all of the waste that accumulated there. "It's very hazardous in there,"...
Adorable Ringtail Who Fell Down a Chimney in Hoopa Released Back to Nature by the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center
A little more than two months after a very young ringtail who had been separated from its mother was brought to the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center for help, the organization recently announced that the adorable little critter was released back into the wild. “She basically fell into someone’s chimney,” Monte...
8th Street ‘One-Way Traffic Demo, Pop-Up Event’ in Arcata on Saturday
The City of Arcata Engineering Department, in collaboration with CSW/Stuber-Stroeh Engineering consultants is preparing a one-way traffic demo, pop-up event on 8th Street between K Street and J Street from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. Arcata has commenced a formal planning effort for the 8th and 9th...
Employment Services Available to Southern Humboldt Job Seekers and Businesses
Southern Humboldt now has a dedicated Business Service Coordinator for the Humboldt Workforce Coalition (HWC). Redway resident, Leann Greene was hired by HWC as the area’s Business Service Coordinator in June and has been doing outreach to residents and businesses in Southern Humboldt as she implements HWC’s mission: “Bringing together resources that meet employer and employee needs, to advance the prosperity of our communities.”
Uh, Check Out This Goofy Photo of One of the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Greater Rheas (And Also Note the Zoo Foundation Has a New Executive Director)!
The Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation (SPZF) is excited to welcome David Reed as the new Executive Director of the Foundation. Reed brings 26 years of fundraising and non-profit management experience to the Zoo Foundation. SPZF President Michale Dearden states, “David Reed’s knowledge, expertise and community connections will be put to good use, bringing people who love the Sequoia Park Zoo together with projects that support the animals, conservation and future improvements to the Zoo. David joins a dedicated staff at the Foundation, a strong team working every day to further the missions of both the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation.”
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Saturday Morning Homeless Camp Eviction in Eureka Draws Protesters and Cleanup Crews
Standing on the corner of Sixth Street and West Avenue on Saturday morning with her dog and her girlfriend, Crystal, a homeless person who has been living in an encampment located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education for almost four months, looked at a pile of her stuff, wondering what she was going to do with it.
Residents of Sizable Eureka Homeless Encampment to Be Removed Tomorrow Morning
Echoing a familiar pattern here in Eureka, a longstanding homeless encampment located in a greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education is scheduled to be cleared out Saturday morning, leaving residents wondering where they’ll go next. Today the Eureka Police Department told the Outpost they planned to...
‘Fluffy One-Year-Old Kevin is Way Too Adorable!’
From the Humboldt County Animal Shelter and 24Petconnect:. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Kevin. I am a male, cream Great Pyrenees mix. Age: The shelter staff think I am about 1 year old. More Info: I have been at the shelter since Sep...
Yurok Tribe Hosts 1st Annual Northern California Tribal Summit on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
On Tuesday, October 4, the Yurok Tribe will host the first-ever statewide policy summit. on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP). The 1st Annual Northern California Tribal Summit on MMIP will bring together tribal leaders, law enforcement officials and MMIP survivors as well as state and federal lawmakers, academic researchers and victim advocates to identify solutions to stop the crisis. Starting at 8:30am, the summit will take place at the Arcata Community Center in Arcata, California.
Joint City Council/Transportation Safety Committee Special Meeting on Tuesday
Joint City Council/Transportation Safety Committee Special Meeting. Pursuant to Assembly Bill 361, public meetings will be conducted both in person and telephonically through Zoom. The City Council Chambers are open to the public. If you cannot attend in person would like to speak on an agenda item, you can access the meeting remotely:
Experts discuss preparedness for 'The Big One' at TsunamiCon
BLUE LAKE, Calif. — Emergency responders from across the region and state gathered at the Blue Lake Rancheria this week to discuss "The Big One," a massive earthquake expected to strike off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. This earthquake is also expected to cause a tsunami that would affect the North Coast of California, along with the coasts of Oregon, Washington and Vancouver Island, Canada.
