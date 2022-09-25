ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RadarOnline

Longtime Wendy Williams' Producer Norman Spotted Working On Sherri Shepherd's Replacement Show — Which Ex-Boss REFUSES To Watch

Norman Baker, known for being a longtime producer of The Wendy Williams Show, appears to be sticking to the TV biz after his former gig went off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.Award-winning TV editor and media coach TeeJ Mercer recently shared an update on Baker in response to all the questions she has received on his future career endeavors."For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow," she captioned the beaming snap on Instagram.As Wendy Williams' former right-hand man, Baker became a fan-favorite and he went on to discuss what her former husband, Kevin Hunter, referred...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Winter
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Taylor Sheridan
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show

Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Teasers#Paramount Pictures#Paramount Debut#Tulsa King
IndieWire

Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run

Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama

The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History

In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

564K+
Followers
61K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy