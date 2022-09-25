Read full article on original website
Related
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin reconcile, are ‘extremely happy’
Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, have decided to reconcile a month after the former model filed for divorce, his rep tells Page Six exclusively. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the spokesperson says. “They...
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts
He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas 'hero' couple rescues baby abandoned in shed wearing 'little dress and no diaper'
Katharine McClain said her husband John McClain found the baby in a shed at their home and wrapped her in a towel before an ambulance arrived.
Longtime Wendy Williams' Producer Norman Spotted Working On Sherri Shepherd's Replacement Show — Which Ex-Boss REFUSES To Watch
Norman Baker, known for being a longtime producer of The Wendy Williams Show, appears to be sticking to the TV biz after his former gig went off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.Award-winning TV editor and media coach TeeJ Mercer recently shared an update on Baker in response to all the questions she has received on his future career endeavors."For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow," she captioned the beaming snap on Instagram.As Wendy Williams' former right-hand man, Baker became a fan-favorite and he went on to discuss what her former husband, Kevin Hunter, referred...
John Wayne Blamed His Final Movie’s Box Office Disappointment on ‘King Kong’
Actor John Wayne once blamed Paramount for incorrectly marketing 'The Shootist' and putting more effort into the 'King Kong' remake.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show
Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
It’s Elvis Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 2 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The 15 remaining contestants will be boogying to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll when Dancing with the Stars returns with Elvis Night for the second week of the 31st season of the competition. The dance styles will include the Jive, the Quickstep, the Viennese Waltz, and the Rumba.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run
Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
ComicBook
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
wegotthiscovered.com
Keanu Reeves’ ‘Constantine’ sequel draws a surprising amount of criticism from DC diehards
Everyone loves Keanu Reeves, which in turn means that everyone should want the beloved actor to be happy. Having spent the better part of two decades voicing his desire to play a certain occult investigator for a second time, you’d have thought the announcement of a Constantine sequel would have been the subject of unanimous praise, right?
Outsider.com
564K+
Followers
61K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0