Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out and heating up!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After periods of rain throughout the workweek, storms remained concentrated over higher terrain and/or near the International Border Saturday. This allowed highs to warm a few degrees above climate normals. Even slimmer coverage of storms is expected Sunday as moisture continues to retreat. Highs will flirt with the 100° mark in Tucson. Upper 90s stick with us for the start of the week with gusty winds, before storm chances tick up mid-week.
KOLD-TV
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 got quite a few questions as to why the “A” on “A” Mountain in downtown Tucson was brightly lit up in various colors the night of Monday, September 26. Turns out, it was to promote an upcoming...
KGUN 9
Widespread showers and storms return today
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 4:40 p.m. Earlier thunderstorms over Marana in the area are moving to the north. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Pinal County is set to expire at 4:45 p.m. Near Avra Valley, a Flash Flood Warning is in place until 6:30 p.m. Another cluster of...
VIDEO: Arizona family of 6 rescued from monsoon floodwaters
MARICOPA, Ariz. — They held on for their lives as flood waters rushed past them. Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their submerged SUV in Maricopa during a monsoon storm last week. A video posted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety showed the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Wings Over Broadway closes after four years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson restaurant Wings Over Broadway is closing its doors permanently this week, the owner recently announced. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the closure is largely due to road construction and the COVID-19 pandemic n recent years. The owner credited...
KOLD-TV
Northwest firefighters rescuing hikers near Dove Mountain
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest firefighters are working to rescue two hikers near the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort. First responders say they are at the Wild Burro Trailhead, planning to rescue a husband and wife on the trail. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., crews were assessing the safest way...
Two hikers rescued at Wild Burro Trailhead
A man and woman were at least two miles into the trail when crews found them. A helicopter was called in but the two hikers were able to walk with crew and were evaluated on scene
fox10phoenix.com
Nighttime water rescue of family stuck in flooded wash captured on camera by Arizona authorities
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared a video capturing a nighttime flood water rescue of a family stranded on their car roof on Sept. 21. DPS shared footage of the rescue after its helicopter was requested to help deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office when a car became stuck in a flooded wash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
Casa Alitas close to hitting maximum capacity due to influx of migrants in Tucson
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. StretchLab opens its first studio in Tucson. Updated: Sep. 23,...
momcollective.com
Day Trips We Love: Tucson
I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
KOLD-TV
Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson city leaders put everything on hold during the pandemic because people lost jobs, faced eviction, and were facing income calamity. No increase in water fees, park fees, parking, developmental fees. All came to a halt. But those days appear to be over. “The cost...
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, Arizona
Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner! Are you looking for some ideas on how to celebrate this spooky season? These are 5 Halloween and Fall events in and near Tucson, Arizona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Officials responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life. The crash happened near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, September 23. According to the Tucson Police Department, the [..]
Slaughterhouse haunted house in Tucson to open on September 30
If you like haunted houses then you won't want to miss Slaughterhouse Tucson! Formerly a meat-packing plant, it was ranked as one of the #1 haunted houses of 2021.
Free rides at Peter Piper Pizza on Wednesday to celebrate new 'Tucson Twister'
Peter Piper Pizza is offering guests free rides on the new Tucson Twister and the Himalaya from 3 - 9 p.m. on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of upgrades at the 12th Avenue location.
KOLD-TV
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
Two injured after motorcycle drives off roadway
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a collision on North Kinney Road. Deputies say a single motorcycle went off the roadway and two people sustained injuries.
PCSD: Deadly motorcycle crash near Kinney Road
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released new information relating to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.
The long history of the Longhorn Grill & Saloon
The unique restaurant entrance to the Longhorn Grill is a landmark that is undeniably "Absolutely Arizona."
Comments / 0