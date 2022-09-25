ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out and heating up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After periods of rain throughout the workweek, storms remained concentrated over higher terrain and/or near the International Border Saturday. This allowed highs to warm a few degrees above climate normals. Even slimmer coverage of storms is expected Sunday as moisture continues to retreat. Highs will flirt with the 100° mark in Tucson. Upper 90s stick with us for the start of the week with gusty winds, before storm chances tick up mid-week.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 got quite a few questions as to why the “A” on “A” Mountain in downtown Tucson was brightly lit up in various colors the night of Monday, September 26. Turns out, it was to promote an upcoming...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Widespread showers and storms return today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 4:40 p.m. Earlier thunderstorms over Marana in the area are moving to the north. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Pinal County is set to expire at 4:45 p.m. Near Avra Valley, a Flash Flood Warning is in place until 6:30 p.m. Another cluster of...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wings Over Broadway closes after four years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson restaurant Wings Over Broadway is closing its doors permanently this week, the owner recently announced. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the closure is largely due to road construction and the COVID-19 pandemic n recent years. The owner credited...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Northwest firefighters rescuing hikers near Dove Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest firefighters are working to rescue two hikers near the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort. First responders say they are at the Wild Burro Trailhead, planning to rescue a husband and wife on the trail. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., crews were assessing the safest way...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Kold News
momcollective.com

Day Trips We Love: Tucson

I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson city leaders put everything on hold during the pandemic because people lost jobs, faced eviction, and were facing income calamity. No increase in water fees, park fees, parking, developmental fees. All came to a halt. But those days appear to be over. “The cost...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOLD-TV

Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy