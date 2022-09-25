Bakhtiari expected to play against the Buccaneers

After nearly two years off the field due to an ACL injury, David Bakhtiari is expected to play against the Buccaneers in Tampa today.

According to a tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the left tackle is likely to play in today’s game after a long awaited return.

Back at the end of 2020, Bakhtiari suffered an ACL injury during practice one day and has since left a hole in the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line.

Bakhtiari did play in one game last season, the final regular season game against the Detroit Lions. While his improvement from his injury looked promising, Bakhtiari was out during the Packers’ postseason run and the first two games of the 2022 season.

For many fans, seeing Bakhtiari back on the field will be a welcomed sight.

The Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT.

