September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
Michigan Gets World’s Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge: How to Go
SkyBridge Michigan will soon debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge. How cool is that? It’s open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is...
7 great Michigan trails for gorgeous fall color
When autumn paints the Michigan landscape with its rose-gold glow, there may be no better time to hit the trails — whether you prefer to walk, bike, paddle, ride horseback, or ride in an ORV. To help you make the most of fall’s beauty, we asked Tim Novak, state...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
Michigan’s weather this week has a large frost area, sunshine coming back
We are going to shake the rain showers here in Michigan early this week. The end of rain will usher in colder air, and morning frost likely for some areas. Tuesday will be another showery day where a shower could hit just about anywhere in Michigan. The farther north you will be located, the more spurts of showers you will experience. Here is the radar forecast from Tuesday morning to Thursday morning.
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
Bison herds feed need for tradition in northern Michigan
Interlochen – On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. The animals have been a fixture of the area for...
Have Hurricanes Ever Made It To Michigan?
Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
‘Life-altering pizza’ is in city a mile from Michigan and most don’t know about it
WINDSOR, ONTARIO - New York, Chicago, Detroit, New Haven... Windsor? Yes, Windsor has its own style of pizza being described as “life-altering,” according to a new documentary. “The Pizza City You’ve Never Heard Of” is a road-trip documentary exploring the award-winning pizza scene in Windsor, which is located...
Flashback: Abandoning Fort Mackinac
MACKINAC ISLAND – 127 years ago, on September 16, 1895, Lieutenant Woodbridge Geary marched the soldiers out of Fort Mackinac for the last time. The fort was closed to save money. Without the soldiers, there was no one to care for Mackinac National Park and the nation’s 2nd national park was turned over to the state, becoming Michigan’s first state park.
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan
If you love a good barbecue sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Dickey's Barbecue Pit recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Michigan soon.
Heating costs expected to rise, but how will Michigan fare?
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Households across the country can expect to see a rise in their heating costs this year. “We’re expecting generally heating costs will be higher this winter because of the cost of natural gas,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. According to the National Energy Assistance...
What is graupel? The unusual precipitation may be headed our way Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — We have seen it before, but what is graupel? It is not often the WTOL 11 weather team talks about graupel in the forecast, but now that the fall chill has arrived, the potential for graupel exists. Graupel are soft, small ice pellets that form in...
MI Dream Home: One of Michigan's priciest listings has rich history
If a visitor comes onto the property at 4265 Balsam Lane in Boyne City by water, the first thing they'll notice is the more than 2,100 feet of waterfront along Walloon Lake. They'll see the sandy beach and the fire pit, the boathouse and the covered porch and the 15.5 acres of Randall's Point sprawling before them.
