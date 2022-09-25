ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
Michigan Gets World’s Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge: How to Go

SkyBridge Michigan will soon debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge. How cool is that? It’s open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
Michigan’s weather this week has a large frost area, sunshine coming back

We are going to shake the rain showers here in Michigan early this week. The end of rain will usher in colder air, and morning frost likely for some areas. Tuesday will be another showery day where a shower could hit just about anywhere in Michigan. The farther north you will be located, the more spurts of showers you will experience. Here is the radar forecast from Tuesday morning to Thursday morning.
Have Hurricanes Ever Made It To Michigan?

Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Flashback: Abandoning Fort Mackinac

MACKINAC ISLAND – 127 years ago, on September 16, 1895, Lieutenant Woodbridge Geary marched the soldiers out of Fort Mackinac for the last time. The fort was closed to save money. Without the soldiers, there was no one to care for Mackinac National Park and the nation’s 2nd national park was turned over to the state, becoming Michigan’s first state park.
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
Heating costs expected to rise, but how will Michigan fare?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Households across the country can expect to see a rise in their heating costs this year. “We’re expecting generally heating costs will be higher this winter because of the cost of natural gas,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. According to the National Energy Assistance...
MI Dream Home: One of Michigan's priciest listings has rich history

If a visitor comes onto the property at 4265 Balsam Lane in Boyne City by water, the first thing they'll notice is the more than 2,100 feet of waterfront along Walloon Lake. They'll see the sandy beach and the fire pit, the boathouse and the covered porch and the 15.5 acres of Randall's Point sprawling before them.
