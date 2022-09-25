Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 19
Suspects arrested after shots fired outside Bobby Mackey’s nightclub, sources say
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Two men believed to have fired multiple gunshots at a Northern Kentucky bar were arrested Monday. The dramatic arrests happened around 5 p.m. near Newport on The Levee. Officers from Newport, Fort Thomas and Southgate police departments took the men into custody in front of Brio...
Fox 19
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
WLWT 5
Police identify man shot to death in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the personwho was shot and killed in Millvale on Friday evening. Officials say 32-year-old Demetrius Clay was found dead in the 3200 block of Beekman Street at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say Clay had sustained gunshot wounds. According to officials, multiple people...
WLWT 5
Police: Teen shot in drive-by shooting in West End
CINCINNATI — A teenager is recovering after being shot in a drive by shooting in the West End over the weekend. It all happened on Pinecone Lane near Laurel Park Drive Saturday night. Police said the teenager was able to get to the hospital on his own and is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Police respond to a crash with injuries in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a crash with injuries in Clifton, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by District Four Police in the intersection of Woolper Avenue and Vine Street at 12:38...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
linknky.com
Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect
The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police closing homicide cases at accelerated rate in 2022
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are putting more murder suspects behind bars than in previous years. The department's current homicide clearance rate for 2022 is outpacing the last three years and crushing the national average. Department leadership said there are several contributing factors helping detectives close cases. "I think it's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox 19
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
WLWT 5
Police: Man taken to hospital after shooting near Washington Park
CINCINNATI — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Washington Park over the weekend. It happened near the intersection of Race Street and 15th Street Saturday evening. At the scene, broken glass could be seen at the Fillo Greek REstaurant. Police did not say saying...
2 men arrested for suspected string of armed robberies, high speed pursuit in Dayton
Two men are facing charges after police said they were involved in a string of armed robberies and a high speed pursuit. On Sept. 24 around 2:40 p.m. police received reports of an armed robbery in the first block of Burkhardt Avenue in Dayton. Two men said they were working...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Officials seeking people suspected of arson in Clermont County house fire
BATAVIA, Ohio — Ohio Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a suspected arson at a Batavia home. Officials said the Clermont County Fire Investigation team responded to a fire in the 2300 block of...
WKRC
Butler County father pleads guilty after 5-year-old son accidentally shoots himself
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man admitted his role after his 5-year-old son shot himself. Fernando Enamorado pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted child endangering on Monday. Police and EMTs were called to a home on 10th Avenue on April 27 for a report of a...
Fox 19
House fire evacuates NKY family
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
Middletown father pleads guilty after 5-year-old son shoots himself
Fernando Enamorado, 31, was charged in April with endangering children, a third-degree felony and later indicted by a Butler County grand jury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Banning and West North Bend roads in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Banning and West North Bend roads in College Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WFMJ.com
Liberty woman accused of kicking officer, charged with OVI, child endangering
A Liberty Township woman faces charges after police say she kicked an officer after she was caught allegedly driving drunk with a child in her car. A township officer says she turned on her cruiser’s lights and sirens after seeing an SUV run a stop sign along Ravine Drive Saturday night.
WLWT 5
FBI now lead agency on hoax active shooter call at Princeton, other locations
CINCINNATI — The investigation into the hoax active shooter call at Princeton High School has gone national as the FBI takes over the lead role in the case. “We are coordinating with the FBI both locally and across state lines. We've turned over what we have to them, and we will be working with them moving forward. This isn't just an isolated thing,” Sharonville police Lt. Walter Cordes said.
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
Comments / 2