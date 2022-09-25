ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
WLWT 5

Police identify man shot to death in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the personwho was shot and killed in Millvale on Friday evening. Officials say 32-year-old Demetrius Clay was found dead in the 3200 block of Beekman Street at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say Clay had sustained gunshot wounds. According to officials, multiple people...
WLWT 5

Police: Teen shot in drive-by shooting in West End

CINCINNATI — A teenager is recovering after being shot in a drive by shooting in the West End over the weekend. It all happened on Pinecone Lane near Laurel Park Drive Saturday night. Police said the teenager was able to get to the hospital on his own and is...
WLWT 5

Police respond to a crash with injuries in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a crash with injuries in Clifton, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by District Four Police in the intersection of Woolper Avenue and Vine Street at 12:38...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
linknky.com

Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect

The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police closing homicide cases at accelerated rate in 2022

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are putting more murder suspects behind bars than in previous years. The department's current homicide clearance rate for 2022 is outpacing the last three years and crushing the national average. Department leadership said there are several contributing factors helping detectives close cases. "I think it's...
Fox 19

Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
WLWT 5

Police: Man taken to hospital after shooting near Washington Park

CINCINNATI — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Washington Park over the weekend. It happened near the intersection of Race Street and 15th Street Saturday evening. At the scene, broken glass could be seen at the Fillo Greek REstaurant. Police did not say saying...
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19

House fire evacuates NKY family

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

FBI now lead agency on hoax active shooter call at Princeton, other locations

CINCINNATI — The investigation into the hoax active shooter call at Princeton High School has gone national as the FBI takes over the lead role in the case. “We are coordinating with the FBI both locally and across state lines. We've turned over what we have to them, and we will be working with them moving forward. This isn't just an isolated thing,” Sharonville police Lt. Walter Cordes said.
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
