Former FSU quarterback leads Middle Tennessee State to epic upset over Miami
The FSU Hall of Famer and now college football coach beat the Hurricanes once again.
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four
I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
Noles News: Football earns top 25 ranking, soccer soars past Clemson
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles are reeling off an exciting blowout victory over the Boston College Eagles this past weekend and have made it over the hump and start the season off 4-0 for the first time in nearly seven years. Women’s soccer cruised past No. 17 Clemson Tigers and volleyball sputters against the Louisville Cardinals at home.
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
Middle Tennessee coach, ex-FSU QB Rick Stockstill slams Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill made sure Miami knows his Blue Raiders were the better team during Saturday's 45-31 victory over the Hurricanes. Middle Tennessee torched Miami with over 500 yards of total offense, including touchdown passes spanning 71, 69 and 98 yards to smack a team previously ranked No. 25 in the country.
2024 OT visits for FSU's victory over Boston College, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab junior offensive tackle Jude Foster made his way to Florida State on Saturday to take in their game against Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium. After Foster got to see the Seminoles defeat the Eagles, 44-14, he got some good news from FSU...
Seminoles taste sweet ACC victory
On Thursday evening, Florida State’s soccer team dominated the Louisville Cardinals by a score of 5-1. The three-time national champions are undefeated so far this season. Last week, the ʼNoles annihilated the Boston College Eagles in the ACC opener with a final of 6-0. The Garnet and Gold continue their fiery start to the season with high scoring games.
Recruits react to Florida State's blowout win over Boston College
The Seminoles are putting the country and recruits on notice.
Paul Finebaum blasts Miami after embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee
Paul Finebaum is far from impressed by the Miami Hurricanes after Mario Cristobal’s crew lost to Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. The Hurricanes lost at Texas A&M last weekend and compounded their struggles with a loss to what should have been an inferior opponent this week. Appearing on “SportsCenter”...
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
Moderate and ultra-conservative face off in 59th District House race
The race to fill the new 59th District House seat in southern Davidson County pits self-styled moderate Democrat Caleb Hemmer against ultra-conservative Republican Michelle Foreman. If Foreman were to win the Nov. 8 election, she would be the only Republican House member in the Davidson County delegation. Hemmer, who works in corporate development for American […] The post Moderate and ultra-conservative face off in 59th District House race appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor
Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
Smyrna Based Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History
Smyrna – Smyrna based Contour Airlines recently celebrated the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines. “This is a historic...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
