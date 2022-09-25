ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Assessing Auburn’s offense through four games

Bryan Harsin is four games into his second season as Auburn’s head coach. Eight games remain, including Saturday’s (6 pm C.T.) game against LSU. While there is a lot of football remaining, there’s so much we’ve learned about Harsin’s squad in four games this season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn’s offense still searching for remedy to second-half woes

A troubling trend for Auburn’s offense has carried over from the final stretch of last season. The Tigers have continued to struggle offensively in the second half of games against Power 5 competition — an issue that sunk the team during its five-game losing streak to end last season and has resurfaced the last two weeks against Missouri and Penn State. Over the last two weeks, Auburn scored just six second-half points (not including overtime) on 14 possessions, averaging 0.29 points per drive after halftime.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What ESPN’s College Football Power Index says about Auburn through four games

Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) has a 21.1% chance of defeating LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in Saturday’s 6 pm C.T. game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. The computers didn’t seem to think much of Auburn’s 17-14 OT win against Missouri. Head coach Bryan Harsin’s squad dropped from #51 following the 29-point loss against Penn State to #52, a spot behind former SEC comrade Tulane.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Grading Auburn’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri

There was a collective sigh, amid all the disbelief, from Auburn’s sideline as Cayden Bridges fell on the ball deep in the south end zone of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Somehow, some way, Auburn survived its SEC opener against Missouri, 17-14 in overtime. Despite a failed fourth-down call...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri

An ugly game between Auburn and Missouri broke out into a wild finish at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn opened SEC play with an improbably overtime win against Missouri, escaping with a 17-14 victory on homecoming after Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled away the would-be game-winning touchdown just before crossing the goal line. It was a memorable finish to a game most would rather forget, as Bryan Harsin’s team improved to 3-1 (1-0 in the SEC), while Eli Drinkwitz’s squad dropped to 2-2 (0-1 in the SEC).
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s trip to No. 1 Georgia

The latest installment of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be an afternoon kickoff. Auburn’s matchup with top-ranked Georgia next weekend will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be part of a CBS doubleheader, with Texas A&M at Alabama as the second game of the day on the network.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn updates depth chart with a few changes ahead of LSU game

Auburn made a few changes to its official two-deep depth chart ahead of its SEC West clash with LSU this weekend. Robby Ashford, coming off his first career start, is listed as Auburn’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium (ESPN), while the backup spot is shared by freshman Holden Geriner and T.J. Finley, who are separated by an “OR” on the two-deep. Finley started the first three games of the season after winning the starting job in fall camp, but he missed last week’s SEC opener against Missouri due to a shoulder injury he sustained against Penn State. It’s unclear if Finley will be available for the LSU game, but Bryan Harsin said Monday the junior will practice this week. Geriner, meanwhile, made his debut against Missouri, playing parts of two drives in the third quarter of Auburn’s 17-14 win.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryan Harsin addresses Auburn’s quarterback situation

Auburn listed Robby Ashford as the starting quarterback on the depth chart on Monday with a pivotal game against LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Freshman Holden Geriner is listed next, which is reasonable since Ashford started in last week’s 17-14 OT win. Geriner made his college football debut when Ashford exited the game with what he said was a Stinger after throwing a block for receiver Koy Moore in the third quarter.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What LSU coach Brian Kelly said about facing Auburn

LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and Auburn (3-1, 1-0) will square off Saturday under the lights in each team’s first divisional matchup of the season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. Read more Auburn football: Tate Johnson to miss 6-8 weeks as Auburn moves on to third option at center.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2

Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

