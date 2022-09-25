ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26

The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA
altcoinbuzz.io

Top 5 Crypto Coins Set to EXPLODE Post Cardano Vasil Hardfork

We may be neck deep in bear market blues but that does not mean crypto development has halted. Cardano is on the verge of a historic upgrade. Not as big as Merge but this could supercharge ADA’s price action. Not only ADA but some of the Insane potential project buildings on top of ADA could explode soon after this upgrade.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update

The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Markets Insider

Ethereum Merge has completed its long-awaited update, Buterin says

The Ethereum blockchain completed its Merge upgrade early Thursday, cofounder Vitalik Buterin said. The Merge moves the crypto to a proof-of-stake mechanism, dramatically slashing energy usage. Analysts said that should draw institutional investors to ether, which rose 2.2% on the news. The Ethereum blockchain completed its long-awaited Merge update early...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] traders, before you become exit liquidity, read this

Holders of the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin [BTC], might have a cause to be joyous in the coming days, blockchain analytics platform, Santiment, recently found. According to it, the just concluded trading session last weekend was marked by a surge in interest in BTC on multiple social platforms. Santiment noted further...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Will these Solana [SOL] updates finally be enough to push the price

At the time of writing, Solana’s (SOL) seven-day performance was pretty sluggish as it failed to register any promising gains. Though the prevailing crypto-market is a factor behind this performance, there might be other reasons as well. Nonetheless, there have been several positive developments in the Solana ecosystem that have the potential to change SOL’s fate.
STOCKS
u.today

MEXC Users Surpass 10M, and a New Futures Trading Fee Deduction Is Launched

On Sept. 26, MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that the number of platform users had surpassed 10 million. At the same time, MEXC also launched a new MX Token fee deduction scheme: Users can use the MX Token to deduct the fee for futures trading and can enjoy a 10% discount on spot trading. During the period from 10:00 on Sept. 26 to 10:00 on Oct. 2 (UTC+8), MEXC will also launch an event where futures traders can share a 20,000-Tether (USDT) bonus.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Tether Stablecoin Goes Live On Polkadot Blockchain

Tether USDT is the largest stablecoin by market cap. Also, the token ranks among the top five in the overall market capitalization of all crypto assets. Through several progressive road maps and other development plans, Tether USDT has risen over the years. Recently, the stablecoin announced its launch on Polkadot.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Crypto Analyst Updates Outlook on $ETH, $XRP, and $ALGO

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has revealed they believe that the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum ($ETH) could end up outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) in the near future, although a rally under the “current market conditions” doesn’t seem likely. In a tweet...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $53M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $53,209,814 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x7f0ed86d20ba92dca04fa4cc9c68ad7a81f47ba5. $53 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xf95d195fb2dfb61e94b2bc19a732e28de043bcba. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Solana posts gains of 10% in a day; here’s why the move can continue higher

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In the past few days, some positive sentiment was seen on social media for Solana [SOL]. The network also registered a huge increase in the total number of wallets in May. This factor likely contributed to its 40 million daily transactions.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant

Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
MARKETS

