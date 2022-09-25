ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook

Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
ESPN

New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
NESN

Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team

The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Gives Strong Accolade To Bill Belichick Ahead Of Week 4

The Packers versus Patriots matchup will look a bit different in 2022, but the respect is still there between two future Hall of Famers. New England will likely be without Mac Jones due to the second-year quarterback’s high ankle sprain. Aaron Rodgers continues to make things work in Green Bay, even without his top wideout Davante Adams.
FanSided

Should the New England Patriots bring back Cam Newton?

The New England Patriots could be without Mac Jones for some time. For that reason, should the team consider bringing back Cam Newton? As I type these words, there hasn’t been an official update on Mac Jones. The second year quarterback suffered a gruesome looking left leg injury late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ week three loss.
