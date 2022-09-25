Wethersfield police ask for help finding ‘reckless’ group of vehicles

Video provided by News 8 viewer

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are asking for the public’s help after a large group of cars blocked a main intersection, drove recklessly, and did doughnuts in the middle of the road this weekend.

Law enforcement received several 911 calls at about 11 p.m. Saturday about “numerous” vehicles near Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road, according to Wethersfield police.

But when police arrived, the vehicles scattered, and officers were unable to pull any of them over.

“Our officers checked the area, tried to find more vehicles, and saw if anything could be done at that time,” said Capt. Marc Petruzzi with the Wethersfield Police Department.

Deana Tracey counted about 20 “souped-up” cars on her street.

“They went around the block, and I could hear them go up and down,” she said. “Obviously, I could hear them doing doughnuts. I was like, ‘What is happening?'”

Another Wethersfield resident told News 8 that it looked like hundreds of people.

“I could hear spinning tires,” she said. “There was smoke in the air from burning rubber.”

While police believe it was a “spontaneous event,” they plan to increase efforts in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 721-2900.

