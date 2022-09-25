ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

Wethersfield police ask for help finding ‘reckless’ group of vehicles

By Eva Zymaris, Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

Video provided by News 8 viewer

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are asking for the public’s help after a large group of cars blocked a main intersection, drove recklessly, and did doughnuts in the middle of the road this weekend.

Law enforcement received several 911 calls at about 11 p.m. Saturday about “numerous” vehicles near Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road, according to Wethersfield police.

But when police arrived, the vehicles scattered, and officers were unable to pull any of them over.

“Our officers checked the area, tried to find more vehicles, and saw if anything could be done at that time,” said Capt. Marc Petruzzi with the Wethersfield Police Department.

Deana Tracey counted about 20 “souped-up” cars on her street.

“They went around the block, and I could hear them go up and down,” she said. “Obviously, I could hear them doing doughnuts. I was like, ‘What is happening?'”

Another Wethersfield resident told News 8 that it looked like hundreds of people.

“I could hear spinning tires,” she said. “There was smoke in the air from burning rubber.”

While police believe it was a “spontaneous event,” they plan to increase efforts in the area.

Connecticut report shows decline in violent and property crimes in 2021 compared to 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 721-2900.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

MikePetro8806
3d ago

I work hard for my money like most Americans do and our taxes that pay for these public servants that lose cars when they have radio's🤣🤣🤣🤣They better step up there game or get a new career cause who ever these 🐷🐽s are I wouldn't feel safe in there presents....I'm going to FOIA request all the communications for this incident.Remember everyone film the police and keep them accountable.

Reply(2)
3
Related
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Wethersfield, CT
Wethersfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
FOX 61

Ballistic evidence links Willimantic man to 2 shooting incidents: Police

WINDHAM, Conn. — A Willimantic man was arrested Monday after an investigation linked him to two separate shooting incidents. On August 26, Willimantic police were called to Cameo Drive on the report of someone run over by a car. During an investigation by the Willimantic Accident Reconstruction Team and Detective Division, they learned that Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva had reportedly fired at least one round from a rifle.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Norwalk police searching for man who exposed himself at pharmacy

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they said has exposed himself at least twice. In the most recent incident, police said the man approached a female, said he was a medical student, asked to see her feet and then exposed himself. She called for help […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Tolland jewelry stores close amid Major Crimes larceny investigation

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Jewelry stores at Fieldstone Commons in Tolland closed on Wednesday due to a larceny-related Major Crimes investigation, police said. According to the Tolland Police Department, there is an active police presence at Fieldstone Commons with state police’s Eastern District Major Crimes unit on scene. Police said several businesses are being impacted, […]
TOLLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist died in a collision that happened in Southington on Tuesday evening. Police identified the rider as 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville. They said Sanabria was on a 2016 Guzzi Moto motorcycle headed northbound on Queen Street around 6:23 p.m. In the area of 279...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Connecticut

Suspect in Murder of Hartford Woman Arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Hartford woman who was killed in a shooting in August. Hartford police have charged 31-year-old Weslie Mendez, of Hartford, with the murder of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro and bond has been set at $2 million. Police responded to 73 Colonial St....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police identify suspect in deadly parking lot shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police identified the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in a convenience store parking lot. The shooting happened on September 13 in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. Police said 26-year-old Jordan Savage was killed in the shooting. Gelson Cruz,...
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Two brothers going to trial in Southington Drive-In assault

SOUTHINGTON -- Two brothers charged in an assault at the Southington Drive-In in 2020 that sent a man to the hospital for severe lacerations, a fractured orbital bone, a severe concussion and other injuries have made their intent to head to trial clear. Barrett Delmonico, 32, formally made the decision...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTNH

Video shows Connecticut trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, Connecticut, died unexpectedly in his sleep […]
HEBRON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford

WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Milford police search for owner of lost ring

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows state trooper's use of Taser on man who later died

CANTERBURY, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are investigating the death of a Tolland County man who died days after a trooper used a Taser on him in late August. Two State Police troopers responded to a domestic assault report at a home in Canterbury Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10 p.m. Police say the accused, 38-year-old Ryan Marzi of Hebron, allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the home and deliberately damaged their cell phone.
CANTERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

2 Found Dead In Springfield Home

A man and a woman were found dead inside a Western Massachusetts home after a call from a relative. The two were found in Springfield around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maynard Street. According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers responded to a home on Maynard...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy