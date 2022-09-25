Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The fourth weekend of the 2022 season was headlined by Tennessee's victory over Florida, Ohio State's blowout of Wisconsin, USC's road win at Oregon State, and Texas A&M's close victory over Arkansas. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and USC at No. 6 in the post-Week 4 top 25 rankings. With the fourth week of the 2022 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO