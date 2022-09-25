ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Expected To Be Fired Monday

A Power 5 college football coach is expected to be fired on Monday, per reports. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is expected to be let go on Monday. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel shared the latest on Collins on Sunday afternoon. "The buyout for Geoff Collins if he’s...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Football Player Arrested Sunday Morning

A Georgia sophomore defensive back has reportedly been arrested. Javon Bullard, who played in Saturday's game against Kent State, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with a misdemeanor DUI and six other traffic charges, according to On3 Sports. Bullard was booked into jail just before 5 a.m. ET on...
ATHENS, GA
AthlonSports.com

College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 4)

Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The fourth weekend of the 2022 season was headlined by Tennessee's victory over Florida, Ohio State's blowout of Wisconsin, USC's road win at Oregon State, and Texas A&M's close victory over Arkansas. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and USC at No. 6 in the post-Week 4 top 25 rankings. With the fourth week of the 2022 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night

An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision

Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News

A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs

Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
