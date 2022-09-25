Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
College Football Head Coach Expected To Be Fired Monday
A Power 5 college football coach is expected to be fired on Monday, per reports. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is expected to be let go on Monday. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel shared the latest on Collins on Sunday afternoon. "The buyout for Geoff Collins if he’s...
Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
Florida State Commit Keldric Faulk Takes Another Look at Tennessee on Saturday
Highland Park (Ala.) defensive lineman Keldric Faulk was high on Tennessee before committing to Florida State in July, and while still firm in his commitment to the Seminoles, Faulk took another look at the Vols as they hosted No.20 Florida in a 38-33 thriller. "I came up here with my little ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee Corso Calls Major College Football Team 'Overrated' Saturday Morning: Fans React
Lee Corso made a bold declaration this Saturday morning about one of college football's top programs. The legendary commentator said that Clemson is "overrated." However, the Tigers responded to Corso's blunt comment by beating Wake Forest in overtime. Still, some are siding with Corso's Clemson admission. Are the Tigers really...
Breaking: Georgia Football Player Arrested Sunday Morning
A Georgia sophomore defensive back has reportedly been arrested. Javon Bullard, who played in Saturday's game against Kent State, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with a misdemeanor DUI and six other traffic charges, according to On3 Sports. Bullard was booked into jail just before 5 a.m. ET on...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 4)
Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The fourth weekend of the 2022 season was headlined by Tennessee's victory over Florida, Ohio State's blowout of Wisconsin, USC's road win at Oregon State, and Texas A&M's close victory over Arkansas. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and USC at No. 6 in the post-Week 4 top 25 rankings. With the fourth week of the 2022 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night
An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News
A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs
Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Michigan State continues to plummet in CBS Spots 131
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing
A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes Deion Sanders will be the next head coach at Auburn
'Deion Sanders to Auburn' is starting to pick up some momentum in the media.
Don't Look Now, But Alabama Beginning to Find Its 'Hateful" Attitude
The way the Crimson Tide dominated the Commodores was reminiscent of some relentless Alabama teams, including some that went on to win championships.
Vols impress five-stars, other important visitors in win over Florida
A number of the prospects who visited Tennessee on Saturday to attend the Vols' win over rival Florida discuss their experiences in Knoxville this weekend.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Comments / 3