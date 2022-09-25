ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video

A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Ranger Goes Fishing for a Lost Hat in a Geyser

A Yellowstone National Park tour group came upon a strange sight recently. It started when they approached the boardwalk surrounding Excelsior Geyser Crater, which sits in the Midway Geyser Basin. When the group stepped up to the viewing area, they found a park ranger going fishing in the dormant geyser. But, he wasn’t looking for fish. He was actually fishing for a lost hat.
