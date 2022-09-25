ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions RB Jamaal Williams flagged for excessive hip thrusting during TD celebration

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Avert your eyes, sensitive viewers.

Jamaal Williams got suggestive on Sunday. It cost the Lions 15 yards. The Detroit running back scored a second-half touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on a 13-yard scamper to take a 24-14 lead. After the score, he celebrated with — well, we'll call it a dance.

Here's the score.

Here's another angle of the celebration in all its hip-thrusting glory.

Left tackle Dan Skipper (No. 70), who pulled to the right as Williams' lead blocker on the score — clearly approved of the dance. Officials, however, did not. They flagged Williams for unsportsmanlike conduct. But don't worry, Lions fans. The touchdown still stood.

It's not clear if officials were counting Williams' hip thrusts a la Hingle McCringleberry. He clearly exceeded the NFL's threshold for what the league considers decent.

But it's hard to blame Williams for his excitement. After a 3-13-1 campaign in 2021 marked Detroit's fourth straight losing season, the Lions entered Sunday's game with a 2-1 record and a shot at first place in the NFC North. Williams' run mark the the 13th straight quarter to start the season that the Lions have scored a touchdown.

Here's guessing head coach Dan Campbell isn't too upset with Williams' enthusiasm

