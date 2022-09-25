ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show 'Will Be Well Worth the Wait,' Says Source

If Sunday's announcement that Rihanna's headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show got you excited, there's even more good news!. A source tells ET that Rihanna is planning to make her performance unforgettable, adding that the "stars aligned" and now is the right time for Rihanna to take the stage again -- and there's no better stage than the Super Bowl Halftime show.
National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news

While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show

Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
