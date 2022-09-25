If Sunday's announcement that Rihanna's headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show got you excited, there's even more good news!. A source tells ET that Rihanna is planning to make her performance unforgettable, adding that the "stars aligned" and now is the right time for Rihanna to take the stage again -- and there's no better stage than the Super Bowl Halftime show.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO