Atlanta, GA

Man shot outside Edgewood Avenue bar

By Leon Stafford - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

A man was shot early Sunday at an Edgewood Avenue bar, Atlanta police said. At least six other people have been victims in reported shootings at the location since August 2021.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:20 a.m. at Our Bar ATL at 339 Edgewood Avenue, police said in a news release. When they arrived, officers were informed that a 34-year-old man, who was not publicly identified, had taken himself to the hospital.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was alert when officers met him at the hospital to check on his injuries.

Our Bar ATL has been the site of at least two other shootings in just over a year.

In December, three people were injured after someone allegedly started shooting outside the bar and some of the bullets made their way into the building. Two of the victims told police they walked to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. A third person also walked to the medical facility, but it was not clear at the time how the victim was wounded.

In August of last year, three people were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Authorities said someone in a car fired shots into the bar after business hours and injured two women and a man. All three were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found

ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
