Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
Rihanna Set To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna is confirmed to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show!
NFL World Reacts To 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Decision
The NFL appears to have picked a performer for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Sunday afternoon, Rihanna posted a photo of a football on her social media platforms. The NFL also shared the same image, posting "Let's GO" in a Twitter post tagging Rihanna, NFL on FOX, Roc Nation, and the show's new sponsor, Apple Music.
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Means R9 Is Definitely Coming Soon, Right?
With the announcement that Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, the vibes around the NFL haven’t been this good since Tom Brady’s lost to the Eagles. The news surprised many, especially after a rumor that Taylor Swift would be performing spread widely on social media. Rihanna...
Rihanna Returns To The Studio With A$AP Rocky After Confirming Super Bowl Halftime Show
We’ve experience Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE,” but now it’s time for the Rihnaissance to take place. While Rihanna has made a name for herself in countless industries since stepping onto the scene in the early 2000s, the thing her fans have wanted from her the most lately is new music – and it sounds like we’re finally getting some in the near future.
Rihanna Still Deciding Who To Bring Along For Super Bowl Gig
Rihanna posting a photo of her tattooed hand holding a football with the NFL’s insignia confirmed reports that the singer would grace the stage during Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime show in February 2023. In addition to deciding what hits from her extensive catalog to perform, the star is also debating who she will bring out for the occasion, if anyone. More from VIBE.comDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime ShowRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime ShowApple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor According to TMZ, the Fenty Beauty founder and her...
