ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Is selective school right for your child? Here 7 questions to help you decide

By Daniel X. Harris, Professor and Associate Dean, Research & Innovation, RMIT University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvZcp_0i9qstxy00
CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash , CC BY

Parents and students are currently making big decisions about next year.

Some will have just received or be about to receive offers of a selective school place for 2023. Other parents need to decide soon if they will apply for their children to sit selective schools tests next year for entry in 2024. Or if they should be looking at other high school options.

These decisions can seem overwhelming for families. What are some of the issues to consider?

What is selective school?

Selective schools are public high schools where students sit a competitive test to be accepted the year before entry.

They are mostly found in New South Wales, where there are about 50 schools. But there are small number in other states, including Queensland (years 7 to 12), Victoria (years 9 to 12) and Western Australia (7 to 12).

Read more: NSW is trying to make the selective school application process fairer – but is it doing enough?

The success rate varies, but is is very competitive. For example, in NSW this. year, there were 15,660 applications for 4,248 places .

The pros and cons

Selective school places are highly sought-after – these schools feature prominently in the top schools for year 12 results. But they don’t have the fees of elite private schools.

Some students feel energised by the “best of the best” atmosphere in which they can focus and find similarly capable peers.

But there is an ongoing debate about whether they should exist in the first place. There is also an obvious focus on test performance, rather than the modern skills students need to learn such as collaboration, tech literacy and creativity .

Read more: More stress, unclear gains: are selective schools really worth it?

And while academic streaming does seem to improve the performance of high achievers, it can harm the confidence of those who get in (as well as those who don’t). As Australian Catholic University education scholar Associate Professor Philip Parker has explained , selective schools can create a “big fish little pond” effect where students lose a realistic sense of where they fall within the full student achievement spectrum.

Even if students gain a place at selective school, they can find the competition counter-productive. Australian selective school students are increasingly speaking out about the mental health impacts of studying in a stressful, competitive environment.

Don’t forget tutoring

The Australian tutoring industry is huge, not just for parents seeking to improve their child’s performance in class, but in preparation for selective entry exams.

While the entry tests measure general literacy, maths and logic skills – and do not require study – many students undergo months or even years of expensive and often stressful tutoring to prepare.

A 2010 US study suggested tutoring and coaching for selective entry exams only had a moderate effect on student’s results, but this is far from conclusive. Given the competition to gain entry to these schools, students and their parents may be more confident knowing they’ve had tutoring. That confidence alone may improve their performance.

What should parents think about?

It’s understandable that parents might be confused. How do you know if the selective school is right for your child? Here are some issues to consider:

  1. school culture : are the schools you are considering particularly competitive? Do they have an emphasis on other activities, away from exam marks? Do they encourage sport, music or creative arts? Do they emphasise mental health? Do they have programs to support students from diverse backgrounds and with diverse identities?

  2. location : if your child is successful, will it mean a very long commute for them?

  3. your child’s strengths : does your child enjoy school work and sitting tests? Or do their strengths lie in other, less traditionally academic areas?

  4. your child’s temperament : does your child become anxious in testing situations, or do they enjoy the “performance” aspect of them?

  5. your child’s opinion : is your child self-motivated to go to a selective school, or are you trying to convince them it’s “good” for them? If they are keen, giving them a chance - with the appropriate support - might help them decide.

  6. tutoring : does your child want to do tutoring or exam preparation? Can you afford the fees and time if they do?

  7. your child’s teacher : have you had conversations with your child’s teachers? Do they believe your child has the academic aptitude and emotional capacity to thrive in a selective school environment?

Daniel X. Harris receives funding from the Australian Research Council Future Fellowship scheme.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

School psychologist: Don’t just rely on detentions. Teach kids what they did wrong. | Opinion

As our public schools continue the long strange trip back to normalcy, it seems an opportune time to reflect on the types of disciplinary practices used with students. While there obviously needs to be a place for strictly punitive measures — such as detention or suspension — in response to more significant student misbehavior, the use of a restorative disciplinary approach can and should be used by schools in addressing a wide range of student infractions.
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

How do you teach a primary school child about consent? You can start with these books

Parents will be increasingly aware they need to talk about consent with their children. There is no such thing as “too young” to start the conversation. In fact, the earlier the better, when it comes to understanding how to have respect for your body and other people’s. We are researchers on children’s literature that deals with issues around sex and gender. Books can provide a safe, engaging way to discuss the tricky but vital topic of consent. Books for younger children For primary-aged children, books don’t usually discuss sexual consent, but cover topics such as boundaries, safe touching and healthy relationships. Let’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheDailyBeast

Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event

The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selective School#High School#Big Fish#Tutoring#K12#Nsw
The Conversation U.S.

Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom

Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
EDUCATION
Upworthy

8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood

This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
MedicalXpress

Positive neighbor involvement important if teens don't develop mother-child bond

Teens who live in neighborhoods with trusted, engaged adults can still develop critical social skills that were not nurtured early in life, according to a new University of Michigan study. Previous studies have shown the importance of early mother-child bonding that contributes to teens having social skills, such as positive...
KIDS
Henry County Daily Herald

How to help your teen get moving

It's no secret that exercise is important for your health, whatever your age. And it's tempting to assume kids have no problem staying active. After all, there is gym class in school, recess for the younger ones and organized sports -- lots of organized sports. But children, and especially teenagers, are far less active than you would think.
KIDS
momcollective.com

Good Enough Parenting is Good Enough

When your child professes their boredom, do you offer suggestions or suggest they use their imagination? For example, do you suggest your children go outside to play? Or, do you come up with a craft or game on the spot, so they don’t feel the pain of having to come up with an activity on their own?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
anash.org

Should We Be Teaching Our Children English?

A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

A review into how university research works in Australia has just begun – it must confront these 3 issues

Education Minister Jason Clare has just announced an independent review of the Australian Research Council (ARC). This is the body that oversees funding for non-medical research in Australian universities and plays a critical role in the careers of academics. After years of concerns about the ARC – about political interference and low success rates – the review is a welcome step. But will it tackle the big issues? ARC review The review has been set up to look at the “role and purpose” of the ARC, its governance model and whether the ARC’s legislation creates an “effective and efficient university...
EDUCATION
NIH Director's Blog

Effectiveness and Spillover of an After-School Health Promotion Program for Hispanic Elementary School Children

Objectives. We evaluated the effectiveness and spillover of an after-school health education and physical activity program among Hispanic elementary school children. Methods. In fall 2008, students in third through fifth grades in 6 schools in El Paso, Texas (n = 901), were randomized to intervention (n = 292 participants) or control (n = 354) classrooms (4 unknown). Intervention classrooms also contained a spillover group (n = 251) that did not join the after-school program but that completed measurements and surveys. The intervention was a 12-week culturally tailored after-school program meeting twice a week. Four-month outcomes were body mass index, aerobic capacity, and dietary intentions and knowledge. We calculated intervention exposure as the proportion of after-school participants per classroom.
EL PASO, TX
TheConversationAU

More women are studying STEM, but there are still stubborn workplace barriers

Today, the Australian government released the STEM Equity Monitor 2022 – the nation’s annual scorecard on gendered participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and careers. These data are more relevant than ever. Australia is facing unprecedented skills shortages in critical areas – we need highly qualified people to help address our economic, environmental, and technological challenges. Future careers in all sectors will rely heavily on STEM skills. But a lack of diversity means we have a limited workforce, and it’s missing a broad range of perspectives. Read...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

‘If only they made better life choices’ – how simplistic explanations of poverty and food insecurity miss the mark

The way we perceive poverty, hunger and household food insecurity is shaped by media, government policy, public relations, advertising and personal experience. But one persistent strand is the notion that poverty and food insecurity are the result of poor personal choices and priorities. Over time, this view can come to be seen as “common sense”, influencing our understanding of how and why people go hungry. But is it accurate? Does a focus on individual failings – and individual solutions – mean New Zealanders are missing the bigger picture? Our three research projects (recently published together) looked at the experiences of...
ADVOCACY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy