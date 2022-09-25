ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Larry Brown Sports

Chase Elliott has ominous comment for NASCAR after crashing out

Chase Elliott sent something of a warning to NASCAR on Sunday after crashing out of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott dealt with tire problems during the race, which directly led to his crash on lap 184. His right front tire appeared to catch fire, sending him into the wall and knocking him out of the race.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News

Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
The Spun

Look: Veteran NASCAR Drivers Are Furious Monday

It's safe to say that many of NASCAR's veteran drivers aren't happy following Sunday night's race in Texas. Following Sunday night's Cup Series race, several prominent NASCAR drivers took to social media to complain about the sport's decisions. There were a couple of notable crashes on Sunday night and drivers...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
thecomeback.com

NASCAR exec makes startling William Byron-Denny Hamlin admission

During Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin got spun by William Byron while under caution, which had major implications for how things played out. At the time, not only did NASCAR not put Hamlin back into his original locatio but they also didn’t penalize Byron. Now, a senior NASCAR official is admitting that they simply missed the whole thing.
Popculture

NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing

A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
Outsider.com

NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan

Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
FanBuzz

Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident

Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Cody Ware Injury News

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Speedway was marred by a frightening crash involving Cody Ware. Ware, the driver of the No. 51 Ford car, crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall midway through the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. He was helped out of his car and put into an ambulance.
NBC Sports

Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
MOTORSPORTS

