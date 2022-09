A new Tennessee fishing record may have just been set, pending verification and certification.

Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., Micka Burkhart caught a Blue Catfish on the Cumberland River in Stewart County on skipjack and a 30-pound test line.

The river monster weighed in at 118 pounds and 7 ounces. It was 54 inches long, with a 41-inch girth.

Burkhart then successfully released the enormous fish back into the river.

