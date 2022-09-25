ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'Painful, confronting and totally riveting': Peggy Frew's novel of dysfunctional sisters is ultimately uplifting

By Debra Adelaide, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Technology Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8Ui2_0i9qrweM00
Pawel Szmanski/Unsplash , CC BY

In her hybrid critical memoir, Reading Lolita in Tehran , Azar Nafisi poses a knotty question regarding the spell of problematic books such as Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita .

A novel of shockingly egregious thoughts and actions, in which a 12-year-old girl is sexually abused and exploited in other ways, Lolita nevertheless offered a compelling text for Nafisi and her female students, all victims of the oppressive Iranian regime in the 1980s.

Nafisi had resigned from her university teaching position, and she and her students were continuing informal literary studies in secret in her apartment. “Are you bewildered?” she asks us. “Why Lolita? Why Lolita in Tehran?”

Review: Wildflowers – Peggy Frew (Allen & Unwin)

Despite its subject matter, Lolita continued not just to fascinate the class, but to provide solace and more. Why, asked one of Nafisi’s students, are readers filled with joy upon reading such novels? Does that mean there is something wrong with the novels, or with the readers themselves?

After some thought, Nafisi formulates an answer that satisfies both her and her students. First she reminds us every great novel is a form of fairy tale , and while fairy tales typically portray violence against children, they are also full of good, powerful magic – plus, they offer freedoms denied by reality, and an affirmation of life that counters real life’s transience.

When the author takes control of reality by retelling it, a new world is created. Thus “every great work of art […] is a celebration against the betrayals, horrors and infidelities of life”.

Azar Nafisi on Reading Lolita in Tehran.

Read more: Trauma, resilience, sex and art: your guide to the 2020 Miles Franklin shortlist

Three sisters, estranged

This could be a stretch, and certainly defenders of novels like Lolita, post #MeToo, have their work cut out for them. But it worked for Nafisi and her students, as it has for me over the years – and Peggy Frew’s fourth novel, Wildflowers , reminded me of these comments once more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZHNL_0i9qrweM00

The novel concerns three adult sisters, Meg, Nina and Amber. Once close, now estranged, they’re all set on differing paths – yet also united by the addiction of Amber, the youngest, and by her neediness, her vulnerability, her mistakes and the prospect of her salvation. That’s the initial premise, but it soon becomes apparent that vulnerability and need manifest in many ways, and by the end it is clear all three are victims, trying for different reasons to make good their failures and weaknesses.

The novel, however, is Nina’s. The opening section offers an intriguing depiction of someone gripped by dysfunction. In her late thirties, Nina lives alone and is refusing to take phone calls, to read messages or other mail, and to have contact with almost everyone.

She has ended all her affairs with men (of which more will be revealed). And she’s divesting herself of her belongings, limiting what she eats, and – strangest of all – wearing uncomfortable underwear, as well as shabby outerwear picked up from the streets, as a form of punishment. Meanwhile, she attends her menial job, which involves little interaction with anyone, and spends her spare time lying on the couch watching the vacant block opposite, where among dumped objects, wildflowers appear.

Or they may be weeds: Nina’s perspective is decidedly unstable. This scenario is precise, vivid and compelling. By the end of the first section, some 30 pages, more detail has been added. When Nina is finally pinned down by Meg, who is trying clumsily to repair a “mistake” made five years ago in relation to Amber, the many questions raised continue to compel us – but the next section then flips back in time. These questions are not going to be answered quickly or easily.

Read more: Touching, ferocious and poetic, the Miles Franklin shortlist is worthy of your attention

Lies, secrets and rescue gone wrong

One of the many impressive things about this novel is Frew’s great control of structure. While it is always Nina’s book, it is not always her story, and the experiences of Meg and Amber are cleverly nested within her point of view. They are given enough oxygen to prevent any suggestion of suffocating within Nina’s sometimes limited view of things, such as her view of the past.

It turns out this past contains a trauma that may be key to Amber’s behaviour and all that has followed — the well-meant yet ineffective coddling of her, as well as the family’s blindness to the true extent of her suffering and addiction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n892i_0i9qrweM00
Peggy Frew is always in control of her novel.

Amber has been the golden child, the performer, the charmer, who seemed to have her future laid out in glittering success, while the lives of Meg — dependable and unimaginative — and Nina — cautious and cynical — have been bathed in shadow rather than sunlight. Nevertheless, their love for the vivacious Amber endures. As adults, they are prepared to take on the task of rescuing her.

The nature of this rescue — initiated by Meg, who determines that with their father dead and their mother incapable, enough is enough — turns upon lies and secrets. She and Nina trick their sister into going away on a holiday to north Queensland, where they intend to dry her out. Obviously things will not go to plan, and the subsequent conflict, suffering and sheer abjection presented makes this section of the novel horrifying and compelling.

Read more: Does a sibling’s gender influence our own personality? A major new study answers an age-old question

Atonement

As the fuller story of this family is revealed, so are the more recent details of Nina’s own failures and humiliations – in particular, her inability to form stable, loving relationships. Finally, those questions raised in the opening section are answered. Just as Amber is stripped down to be “cured”, so Nina needs to literally reduce her life as a way of finding the kernel of who she might be, as well as to atone for her complicity in that cure.

Frew’s dissection of family dynamics, with all its misunderstandings and failures, and her sense of the precarious line between loving care and harmful neglect, impart a threat of tragedy throughout the novel, which maintains our attention. Wildflowers is a painful, confronting and totally riveting novel, but Frew’s control of the story – evident on every page – promises not to engulf the reader in the sorrow it must expose.

The explanation that Nafisi offers as to why we cherish stories of abuse and misery concludes: “The perfection and beauty of form rebels against the ugliness and shabbiness of the subject matter.”

Frew’s great skill at the structural and other formal requirements of the novel, and her firm hold of the fictional reality she has created, are counterweights to the distressing subject matter. This makes reading Wildflowers an ultimately uplifting, rather than depressing, experience.

Debra Adelaide does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Zadie Smith on discovering the secret history of Black England: ‘Into my ignorance poured these remarkable facts’

Can say precisely where and when I first read Black England because I made a note of it on the flyleaf: Zadie Smith NW2 ’99. I was in the habit back then of using the books I bought as a record of the places and times of my life. Can’t remember what I hoped to gain by it – but I am grateful now to recall that I must have been back in my mum’s flat in Willesden Green, north-west London, and finishing my first novel. And if I was doing that, I must have bought Black England in Willesden Bookshop (now defunct) with a song in my heart. In order to write White Teeth, I was having to try to convince myself day after day, in what felt like a vacuum, that such an entity as “Black England” or “Black and Brown England” actually existed – and was worth writing a comic novel about. It’s incredible to think of now, but by 1999 I’d gone through 15 years of formal education, including a three-year English degree, without ever being given a book to study that made any reference whatsoever to the presence of individuals like me in the country in which I was born. Not a novel, not a history book. Nothing. Anything I read in that direction I had to either find myself, or rely on my enterprising mother to find. It was usually easier for both of us to work by analogy, and read things about our American diaspora cousins. So we generally did that. But here it was: Black England! And not a novel! History!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

NOT FOR EXTERNAL USE ‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Azar Nafisi
The Independent

Author Dame Hilary Mantel dies aged 70

Author Dame Hilary Mantel has died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends, HarperCollins has announced.She was 70.The British writer won the Booker Prize twice, first for her 2009 novel Wolf Hall and again in 2012 for Bring Up The Bodies.We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald. This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work. pic.twitter.com/VMXBMMatka— HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) September 23, 2022A statement shared by HarperCollins to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

Blonde: Joyce Carol Oates' epic Marilyn Monroe novel captures the violence of celebrity myth-making

Marilyn Monroe died 60 years ago, on August 4 1962. And on September 28, Netflix will release Blonde, a film by Australian director Andrew Dominik, starring Cuban actress Ana de Armas as Monroe. It’s an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ bestselling novel of the same name: an epic doorstop of a book that was shortlisted for the 2000 National Book Award and 2001 Pulitzer Prize. When Oates’ novel was previously adapted as a 2001 TV miniseries, starring Australian actress Poppy Montgomery, it opened with the disclaimer that it was fiction: an approach that, as Variety critic Steven Oxman wrote at the time,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Psychiatrist ‘did not sleep well’ after viewing content seen by Molly Russell

A child psychiatrist has told an inquest the self-harm material viewed on social media by Molly Russell before she died left him “not able to sleep well for a few weeks”.Dr Navin Venugopal said the “very disturbing, distressing” content Molly had engaged with would “certainly affect her and made her feel more hopeless” as he gave evidence at North London Coroner’s Court.On Tuesday, proceedings were paused for a few moments as the family’s lawyer Oliver Sanders KC told the court a “rather unpleasant” Instagram account had been set up using an image of Molly as its profile picture.The 14-year-old, from...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Iranian
The Guardian

Catherine Called Birdy review – the perils of medieval teendom in Lena Dunham’s sparkling comedy

Lena Dunham, who turned wry solipsism into a career with the HBO series Girls and the indie movie Tiny Furniture, is perhaps not the first name you would think of to adapt and direct a period film set in medieval England. But Catherine Called Birdy, based on the 1994 novel by Karen Cushman, is a peppy, irreverent delight. Following the pig-wrestling, husband-repelling antics of 14-year-old Lady Catherine (AKA Birdy), played by an irrepressible Bella Ramsey, this is a teen comedy with a refreshingly forthright approach to everything from puberty to the status of 13th-century women as chattels to be bartered.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review

Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

How artists Judy Watson and Helen Johnson are stripping back Australia's 'white blanket of forgetfulness'

In his 1980 Boyer Lecture, art historian Bernard Smith said a “white blanket of forgetfulness” had been thrown over the horrors of Australia’s colonial past. Renowned Australian artists, Waanyi woman Judy Watson and second-generation Anglo immigrant Helen Johnson, have individually spent decades exposing these secrets by translating archival material into paintings, prints and installations. In a new exhibition, the red thread of history, loose ends, they come together in a visual, and conceptual dialogue of reworked maps, cartoons, proclamations, records and correspondence. Watson takes charge of the shocking historical material she exposes. No anger or outrage is evident, even though...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thedigitalfix.com

Viral marketing for new horror movie Smile is terrifying everyone

A new horror movie, Smile, has one of the most creative marketing campaigns that we’ve seen in a while. But, be warned. This could seriously creep you out. Smile is an upcoming horror movie, which was originally set to release on streaming service Paramount Plus. However, following positive test audience reactions, the movie was movie to a theatrical release. That’s all pretty normal stuff, so far, but what’s a bit more out of the ordinary is the marketing campaign.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s “Silenced” Is One of the Most Heartbreaking Episodes of 2022

Where to Watch Widget Failed To Load. Please Try Again. By its sixth episode, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has established a pattern for itself. The series often shows Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters) brutally murdering yet another innocent man before the camera pulls away, using either flashbacks or scenes with surviving family members to humanize this lost life. That’s not the direction “Silenced” takes. By taking great care to present Tony Hughes (Rodney Burnford) as a person first and a Dahmer victim second, the episode rewrites not only how people should understand his story but how all stories like it should be understood. It’s not just the strongest episode of this entire series; it’s one of the most heart-wrenching TV episodes of the year.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Silent Land review – chilly drama of retribution on idyllic Italian island

An affluent Polish couple, Adam (Dobromir Dymecki) and Anna (Agnieszka Zulewska), holiday in an Italian hilltop villa, insulated by electric gates and metal shutters from the world outside. But the world encroaches nonetheless – a migrant worker, hired to fix their pool, dies after a freak accident. Oblivious in their bubble of privilege, it doesn’t occur to Adam and Anna to do more than the bare minimum in the situation. It’s only during the subsequent police investigation that they realise they might have saved him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Reacts To Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

The sister of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victim isn’t happy with Netflix’s new series about the infamous killer. Rita Isbell, the sister of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims, spoke with Insider for an essay reacting to Netflix’s new series about the infamous killer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Isbell is portrayed in the show although she says she wasn’t contacted by anyone about the character.
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Grimes Shared a Rare Photo of Her Daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Singer and producer Grimes may be on a personal journey towards post-humanism (with or without surgically enhancing her ears), but she's also just a mom that's very happy to share photos of her daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. In a tweet, Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher) posted a photo of Exa crawling over a book and wearing a bow in her hair. Grimes shares Exa and a son, X Æ A-12, with Elon Musk, who has 10 children in total.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes by Rob Wilkins review – anecdotes, elephants and ‘an embuggerance’

The day Terry Pratchett died, in 2015, my nine-year-old made a model of a bearded man in a big hat holding hands with Death. Few people have written as much about death as Pratchett. No one else has written about death in a way that would make a nine-year-old want to play with him. The Death who stalks Pratchett’s Discworld is a lonely, bewildered figure, unable to understand why he’s possibly not the ideal person to adopt a little girl, or why people are unsettled by the idea of him dressing up as Santa. But Death always gets you in the end. He got Pratchett through the back of his cerebral cortex and shrank his brain, something he referred to as “an embuggerance”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

What Book Bans Take From Kids

This year, the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week arrived in the midst of a renewed push to limit the literature children can access. Schools and libraries around the country have dealt with attempts to ban and remove hundreds of titles, many of which grapple with issues of sex, race, and gender, in the name of protecting young people from supposedly sensitive subject matter. And while notoriety has the potential to boost a book’s public profile, in most cases, suppressed titles disappear without much fanfare, leaving authors with fewer sales.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy