Glendale, AZ

thesource.com

JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Essence

Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
Vibe

Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

Kevin Hart spoke in defense of Will Smith as a guest on the Revolt podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The 43-year-old entertainer discussed his predecessor’s career accolades as well as the incident that found Chris Rock at the receiving end of a shocking slap. During...
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Comments About Lil Wayne’s Daughter

T.I. has scolded Akademiks following the internet personality’s comments about Lil Wayne‘s daughter, Reginae Carter, and her relationship history with the likes of YFN Lucci. Tip took to Instagram over the weekend to extend an olive branch to Akademiks as he hopes they can sit down and settle...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video

Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
hotnewhiphop.com

2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter

2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
TVLine

Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)

The Golden Globes were hoping to join forces with the unwitting star of this year’s Oscars ceremony. Chris Rock was offered “a s–t-ton” of money to host next year’s Globes ceremony on NBC, but turned it down, according to the Puck newsletter. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.) The SNL alum and stand-up legend has hosted his share of awards shows in the past, including the Oscars twice, but the Globes were also clearly hoping to ride the coattails of his newfound notoriety after Will Smith slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars in March.
People

Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio

Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
