informnny.com
Freeze watch issued for St. Lawrence County
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s going to be a chilly remainder of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County and areas in the Northern Adirondacks region. Beginning late Thursday night, sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hit the...
Nearing the end but the soggy story lingers through Wednesday
What was soggy Sunday will be followed up with more rain and the potential for some flooding across much of the Buffalo and Western New York region.
wnynewsnow.com
Chadakoin River Near Flood Stage
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chadakoin River in Jamestown is near action flood stage. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s rain gauge on Dow Street in Falconer. The river’s water was observed at 3.53 feet. Flooding generally occurs when the water is recorded...
WGAL
Remnants of Hurricane Ian could impact parts of Pennsylvania
Hurricane Ian is churning northward and by this weekend, the remnants of the storm could have an impact on the weather in south-central Pennsylvania. Highs will be cooler than yesterday, in the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will continue from the west-northwest, and you may see an evening shower. Tonight, look...
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State
The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
NYS finishing Lake Ontario dredging projects
OLCOTT, N.Y. — New York State says it's near completion on a program to dredge harbors along the Lake Ontario shoreline stretching from the Niagara Frontier to the Thousand Islands region. It's the Obama administration's conservation program that ended up increasing water levels in Lake Ontario resulting in devastating...
WKBW-TV
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close at the beginning of 2023
NEWFANE, NY — After 25 years of serving the people of Western New York Gordon Harper is retiring, and closing Gordie Harper's Bazaar. But it comes as a bittersweet feeling for Gordon. "I know people love coming here, i feel bad that i have to close down but i...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
Don’t miss these dates for all the upcoming hunting seasons in Upstate New York
Several hunting seasons open soon, giving hunters of all ages across New York state a chance to bag squirrels, rabbits, hares, whitetail deer, bear, ruffed grouse, pheasants, bobwhite quail, ducks, coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, gray and red foxes, skunks, opossum, and weasels. Here’s a comprehensive list to keep track of all...
Free shuttle to the Adirondacks open to public this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new free shuttle service is starting this weekend for people wanting to go to northern New York to enjoy the fall colors. The shuttle is for visitors traveling to see the fall foliage in the Adirondacks in North Hudson. The service will run the first...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora
If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York
Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
Wooly Worms Are Here New York! Are They Predicting a Harsh Winter?
You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These guys typically show up in large numbers in New York State around October. Based on what was seen this weekend, they are already here. It's...
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
buffalorising.com
Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”
Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
NBC New York
Love Fall Foliage? NY Is Offering a Free Shuttle Service Starting This Weekend
Trying to figure out how you can get to the best fall foliage spots in New York without breaking the bank? Look no further. The Empire State is offering a free shuttle to the Adirondacks starting this weekend in North Hudson, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. Shuttles will run the first...
Closure of bridge on Route 5 scheduled for Friday and Saturday
NYSDOT announced the Route 5 bridge over Tifft Street will be closed to westbound (outbound) traffic from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday for paving work.
Advice For Lowering Your Heating Bill This Winter From Buffalo Dads
The cold weather is headed to Western New York and National Grid is already warning people about an increase in their heating bills. So of course we all want to save money and still stay warm, so we went and ask the experts on how to do this. We asked dads from all over Western New York for some advice on how to keep our heating bill low this winter.
Road closure along State Route 5 in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid a road in Buffalo later this week. State Route 5 bridge over Tiff Street will be closed to westbound traffic because of paving. The route will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. through 6...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
