ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Freeze watch issued for St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s going to be a chilly remainder of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County and areas in the Northern Adirondacks region. Beginning late Thursday night, sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hit the...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Chadakoin River Near Flood Stage

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chadakoin River in Jamestown is near action flood stage. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s rain gauge on Dow Street in Falconer. The river’s water was observed at 3.53 feet. Flooding generally occurs when the water is recorded...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WGAL

Remnants of Hurricane Ian could impact parts of Pennsylvania

Hurricane Ian is churning northward and by this weekend, the remnants of the storm could have an impact on the weather in south-central Pennsylvania. Highs will be cooler than yesterday, in the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will continue from the west-northwest, and you may see an evening shower. Tonight, look...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Erie County, NY
State
New York State
County
Chautauqua County, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
2 On Your Side

NYS finishing Lake Ontario dredging projects

OLCOTT, N.Y. — New York State says it's near completion on a program to dredge harbors along the Lake Ontario shoreline stretching from the Niagara Frontier to the Thousand Islands region. It's the Obama administration's conservation program that ended up increasing water levels in Lake Ontario resulting in devastating...
POLITICS
WKBW-TV

Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close at the beginning of 2023

NEWFANE, NY — After 25 years of serving the people of Western New York Gordon Harper is retiring, and closing Gordie Harper's Bazaar. But it comes as a bittersweet feeling for Gordon. "I know people love coming here, i feel bad that i have to close down but i...
NEWFANE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#Flash Flood Warning#Boating#Lake Erie Ontario
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora

If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
EAST AURORA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
96.1 The Breeze

5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York

Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!

New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
WILDLIFE
buffalorising.com

Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”

Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Road closure along State Route 5 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid a road in Buffalo later this week. State Route 5 bridge over Tiff Street will be closed to westbound traffic because of paving. The route will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. through 6...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy