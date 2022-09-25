Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks move SC State game to Thursday as Hurricane Ian looms
COLUMBIA — As Hurricane Ian lurks off the coast of Florida, South Carolina football is prepared. The Gamecocks' scheduled Saturday game hosting S.C. State will now be played at 7 p.m. on Thursday, USC announced. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. All tickets issued for Saturday will...
USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
backingthepack.com
ESPN College GameDay to feature NC State and some other school in South Carolina
After years of waiting and speculating when it might happen, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Clemson, SC to feature a football match with NC State. People with “sauces” were throwing around rumors late last night that this was a done deal, and it seems like those were correct.
WIS-TV
LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Below is a list of high school football game cancellations and rescheduled games. Lexington Two has announced the following changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled on Friday, September 30:. Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28....
wach.com
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
WBTV
Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to...
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
Discover Aiken: Three new courses add to Aiken County's golf offerings
It’s no secret that Aiken County is blessed with many wonderful golf courses. From turn-of-the-20th-century layouts to courses that weave through neighborhoods, golf has been an integral part of the local sports landscape for many decades. And, thanks to an abundance of suitable terrain and available land, there are...
abcnews4.com
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
The Post and Courier
Charlotte man dies after falls outside Columbia convention center following police chase
COLUMBIA — A man died from a fall at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in the early hours of Sept. 24 following a police chase from Cayce to downtown Columbia. The man crashed his car and ran off, falling from the upper level of the center's outdoor area, authorities said.
UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing man with kirpan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – UNC Charlotte is apologizing after a man on campus who was carrying an article of faith was briefly handcuffed by officers this week. In an apology letter to the university, Chancellor Sharon Gaber said the university dispatch received an incoming 911 call on Thursday regarding someone who had a […]
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
The Post and Courier
Grocery shoppers in Aiken prepare for Hurricane Ian
While pushing his grocery cart full of cases of water and food to his vehicle at Kroger in Aiken on Tuesday, local resident William Hal Clinton said he isn’t worried about the approaching storm and hopes it won’t be that bad. “As long as I don’t lose my...
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
Skydivers speak out after parachuter dies in fall in South Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Longtime skydivers are speaking out after a deadly accident at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, South Carolina, almost exactly one year from another death at the same facility. According to Skydive Carolina, a 35-year-old man died Saturday after witnesses saw him attempt to make a turn at a low altitude […]
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Experience Wagener, Salley, Perry
Situated on the land that once comprised the farm of Eldridge Gunter, the town of Wagener grew when the Southern Railroad built a line through Batesburg in 1887. A small community of just over 600, Wagener has a museum that documents the development of the community, with artifacts from former residents. Wagener is also home to South Carolina’s Conestoga Wagon, South Carolina’s Bicentennial Wagon Train wagon from the celebration held in 1976. The town is still home for many successful family-owned farms.
coladaily.com
New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia
Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Experience Montmorenci, Windsor, Monetta
The land around Montmorenci, possibly named for a village in France, consisted mostly of cotton plantations before the S.C. Canal and Rail Road Company laid train tracks and built a station and turning facility in 1833. The railroad also passed through nearby Windsor on its way from Branchville to Aiken. The name of the town likely originated from the 1813 will of Anderson Windsor, who owned land on Pond Branch and Yarrow Branch, near the present location of Windsor. Today, the town of Windsor is the gateway to Aiken State Park on the south fork of the Edisto River.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday will feature partly sunny skies with a few late evening showers. Morning low temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s. In the Tropics, We are tracking Ian as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico. Rain associated with Ian will arrive in the Midlands late...
