Charlotte, NC

Look: Bucs Fans Are Furious With Byron Leftwich

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans aren't very happy with Byron Leftwich on Sunday. The Bucs fell to the Packers, 14-12, on Sunday afternoon, in yet another poor showing by the Tom Brady-led offense. Tampa Bay is without some key players, especially at wide receiver, but fans are beginning to be fed...
Jaire Alexander gets optimistic update on groin injury suffered in Packers win over Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers came away with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, but they also saw cornerback Jaire Alexander sustain a lower-body injury in the game — one that might put his status at least for Week 4 in jeopardy. That being said, the Packers acted with apparent optimism following the game, hinting that Alexander’s injury is not serious enough to sideline him for an extended period.
NFL Week 3: Packers-Bucs, Rams-Cards, Jags-Chargers, more top plays

Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. Currently on FOX, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing host to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what might be the two legends' final meeting.
