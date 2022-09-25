Read full article on original website
Related
Bucs rally late, but fall to Packers after failed two-point conversion
TAMPA — Missing three top receivers caught up to quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday. Brady again had trouble finding any rhythm passing, as the Bucs fell 14-12 to the Packers in front of a record crowd (69,197) at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs (2-1) entered the...
Look: Bucs Fans Are Furious With Byron Leftwich
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans aren't very happy with Byron Leftwich on Sunday. The Bucs fell to the Packers, 14-12, on Sunday afternoon, in yet another poor showing by the Tom Brady-led offense. Tampa Bay is without some key players, especially at wide receiver, but fans are beginning to be fed...
Jaire Alexander gets optimistic update on groin injury suffered in Packers win over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers came away with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, but they also saw cornerback Jaire Alexander sustain a lower-body injury in the game — one that might put his status at least for Week 4 in jeopardy. That being said, the Packers acted with apparent optimism following the game, hinting that Alexander’s injury is not serious enough to sideline him for an extended period.
Bucs’ video board may have tipped Packers to final plays
TAMPA ― Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Raymond James Stadium video board that helped the Packers defend the failed two-point conversion in the Bucs’ 14-12 loss Sunday. “They showed it on the previous play, too,” Rodgers told Tom Rinaldi of the “NFL on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Packers-Bucs, Rams-Cards, Jags-Chargers, more top plays
Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. Currently on FOX, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing host to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what might be the two legends' final meeting.
NFL・
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles drops important Julio Jones update after Week 3 absence
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a grueling defensive slugfest to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday in their home opener. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense struggled to move the football. Much of that likely had to do with missing personnel. The Bucs were without Mike Evans, who was suspended. They were also without both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones on the outside.
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups...
Buccaneers to Practice in Miami Due to Hurricane Ian
The team remains scheduled to play the Chiefs in Tampa Bay on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Latest injury updates for Bucs vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will both be missing key players for Sunday’s game, but there are a few more names that might be in the lineup despite being listed as questionable. Bucs wide receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, as well as running back Leonard...
Comments / 0