The Spun

Look: LeBron James Reacts To Super Bowl Halftime News

The NFL has selected Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show. LeBron James is one of many fans to endorse the selection. With Week 3 action underway, Rihanna and the NFL shared the same image of a football to tease the announcement. The NBA icon expressed his excitement on Twitter by posting multiple raised hand and flame emojis.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Decision

The NFL appears to have picked a performer for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Sunday afternoon, Rihanna posted a photo of a football on her social media platforms. The NFL also shared the same image, posting "Let's GO" in a Twitter post tagging Rihanna, NFL on FOX, Roc Nation, and the show's new sponsor, Apple Music.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna In Talks To Headline NFL's Next Super Bowl Halftime Show: Report

The 2023 Super Bowl is still months away, but discussions about who this year's headlining act will be are already running rampant online, with the most recent rumours (coming from TMZ) revealing that Rihanna is reportedly one of the main contenders for the upcoming show. The news arrived on Sunday...
thesource.com

National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
NME

Taylor Swift reportedly turns down 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down the chance to perform the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The high-profile slot – which was taken in 2022 by an all-star cast of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar – will take place in Arizona on February 12 next year, and recent reports hinted that Swift was set to perform.
saturdaytradition.com

Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show

Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

