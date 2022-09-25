ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Northwestern versus Penn State

Penn State football is off to a hot start to the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions are 4-0, looking to improve to 5-0 against Northwestern Saturday. The No. 11 team in the country has already dispatched of Ohio, Central Michigan, Purdue and Auburn to start the year. Northwestern has been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State to the Rose Bowl? Brett McMurphy Thinks so

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, has Penn State going to the Rose Bowl in his latest bowl projections. McMurphy has Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) facing USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) in Pasadena Jan. 2. He doesn’t have Penn State winning the Big Ten or,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Ted Lindsay Foundation Celebrity Golf Outing 2022

The Ted Lindsay Foundation hosted its 22nd annual Celebrity Golf Outing on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Proceeds of the event directly support the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization’s mission to support research and educational programs focusing on the cause and management of autism spectrum disorder. Guests enjoyed silent and live auctions, along with dinner, following 18 holes of golf with a celebrity partner. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: State Street construction reveals deeper transportation dilemma

If you’ve been on Central Campus since the start of the semester, you know it’s impossible to miss the construction on State Street. The project, which began in early June, has closed off the section of the street between William Street and North University Avenue. The project is designed to remove the curb in this space, making it more accessible to pedestrians and, in the warmer months, outdoor dining. While the project was initially slated to be completed by Labor Day, a number of factors have caused that date to be pushed back into October at the earliest. Beyond its immediate impacts on foot traffic and commerce, this project has revealed a number of issues with Ann Arbor’s public transportation system and furthered the debate about Ann Arbor’s walkability (or lack thereof).
ANN ARBOR, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Last of WWII officers – Battle of the Bulge dies at 104

Sep 22, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Our country lost a true World War II hero this month with the passing of Northville resident Lt. Thomas Holmes at the age of 104. Lt. Holmes is believed to be the last of the 10th Armored Division officers who courageously fought In the Battle of the Bulge during the Siege of Bastogne – the last major offensive campaign during World War II. He had the responsibility of leading soldiers during the Battle of Bastogne as Allied forces pushed into occupied France.
NORTHVILLE, MI
