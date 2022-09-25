ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields shares brutal critique of his own play

There’s no way to sugar coat it. Even though the Bears managed to beat the Texans 23-20 in Week 3, Justin Fields did not play well. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
NBC Sports Chicago

Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are the only completely winless team in the NFL. (Texans have zero wins, but one tie.) They haven't had an easy schedule to start -- facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans -- but, they haven't picked up a win against any of them.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
Yardbarker

Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith comes up with clutch, late-game INT

Roquan Smith comes up with a clutch, late-game interception against the Houston Texans to help the Bears secure their second win of the season. Smith jumped a route and intercepted Davis Mills in the Texans' territory, setting up Cairo Santos for a 30-yard field goal that sealed the game at the buzzer.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984

The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
NBC Sports Chicago

Sad stat highlights how bad NFL’s London matchups have been

London has hosted almost two seasons worth of NFL games, but it has seen far from the league’s best. Sunday’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will be the 31st regular season game held in England’s capital city dating back to 2007. While there have been some entertaining contests, none of those matchups have featured two teams with winning records, and Sunday is no exception.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury

The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list. Pringle left the game early...
NBC Sports Chicago

Where do Bears land in Week 4 power rankings?

In Week 3, the Bears notched a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans to give them a 2-1 record on the season. Their record is now better than the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals. They've proven plenty of doubters wrong and are competing impressively against their weekly opponents.
NBC Sports Chicago

Johnson on Roquan: 'He's a whole different beast'

Jaylon Johnson's noticed a different player in Roquan Smith. It's a contract year for Smith after he and the Chicago Bears failed to reach an agreement on a new deal for him this past summer. But now, the beast is brought out of the two-time All-Pro linebacker. "Roquan looks like...
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL regular season matchups between brothers

The NFL is a family business. For most, making the league is a pipedream, achieved by less than 2% of college athletes. A lucky few families get the privilege of enjoying that success multiple times. On rare occasions, those families find themselves in a house divided with players on opposite teams.
