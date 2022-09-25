Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 20-17 Loss to the Colts
Here are four takeaways from the Chiefs' third game of the 2022 regular season.
Justin Fields shares brutal critique of his own play
There’s no way to sugar coat it. Even though the Bears managed to beat the Texans 23-20 in Week 3, Justin Fields did not play well. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts
Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look to secure their third win of the 2022 season.
Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are the only completely winless team in the NFL. (Texans have zero wins, but one tie.) They haven't had an easy schedule to start -- facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans -- but, they haven't picked up a win against any of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colts' Stephon Gilmore injures hamstring vs. Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore injured his hamstring Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and is questionable to return. Gilmore has been working as the starter on the boundary for the Colts and made a nice play earlier in the game to keep Travis Kelce from converting a third down.
Ex-NFL QB on Bears: 'Where quarterbacks go to die'
If you want to have a long-term, successful career as a quarterback in the NFL, do not go to the Chicago Bears, according to one former Pro-Bowl quarterback. "This is a franchise where quarterbacks go to die," Boomer Esiason said on CBS Sports. Esiason played 14 years in the NFL...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Roquan Smith comes up with clutch, late-game INT
Roquan Smith comes up with a clutch, late-game interception against the Houston Texans to help the Bears secure their second win of the season. Smith jumped a route and intercepted Davis Mills in the Texans' territory, setting up Cairo Santos for a 30-yard field goal that sealed the game at the buzzer.
Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984
The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
NFL insider: Bears to be 'active in receiver market'
Anticipate the Bears to be active in the trade market for one of their weakest position groups, according to one NFL insider. "Expect the Bears to be active in the receiver market a few weeks before the trade deadline," Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports said. The Bears have one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sad stat highlights how bad NFL’s London matchups have been
London has hosted almost two seasons worth of NFL games, but it has seen far from the league’s best. Sunday’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will be the 31st regular season game held in England’s capital city dating back to 2007. While there have been some entertaining contests, none of those matchups have featured two teams with winning records, and Sunday is no exception.
Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury
The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list. Pringle left the game early...
Grading Bears' offense, defense in sloppy win vs. Texans
CHICAGO — Someone had to win Sunday at Soldier Field. Neither the Bears nor the Houston Texans appeared to want it. Neither deserved it. But Roquan Smith’s 11th-hour interception of Davis Mills set up Cairo Santos for a game-winning 30-yard game-winning field goal to set off a celebration by the lake.
Where do Bears land in Week 4 power rankings?
In Week 3, the Bears notched a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans to give them a 2-1 record on the season. Their record is now better than the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals. They've proven plenty of doubters wrong and are competing impressively against their weekly opponents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Who is favored to win NFL MVP after three weeks in 2022?
The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
Johnson on Roquan: 'He's a whole different beast'
Jaylon Johnson's noticed a different player in Roquan Smith. It's a contract year for Smith after he and the Chicago Bears failed to reach an agreement on a new deal for him this past summer. But now, the beast is brought out of the two-time All-Pro linebacker. "Roquan looks like...
2022 NFL regular season matchups between brothers
The NFL is a family business. For most, making the league is a pipedream, achieved by less than 2% of college athletes. A lucky few families get the privilege of enjoying that success multiple times. On rare occasions, those families find themselves in a house divided with players on opposite teams.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0