Watch Dolly Parton & Loretta Lynn Sing A Medley Of Loretta Lynn’s Hits

By Mary Claire Crabtree
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078Akc_0i9qql4y00

Two of the best country music artists… EVER.

Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn.

In the late 1980s, Dolly Parton was fully involved in The Dolly Show, which was a hit among her fans, but also with country music lovers.

One show, she had Loretta Lynn on as a guest, and the two took the stage together to sing a few tunes.

“I thought it would be nice if we did a medley of some of your great songs. So why don’t we do a medley, and I will hop in and help you where I can… and if I mess up, you will just have to forgive me!”

Dolly says after she introduces the amazing work of Lynn.

They kick off with “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Lynn sounds just like she does n the record, and Parton hops in on the second verse with a high harmony.

Their two voices blend perfectly together.

They move from one song right into the other. They sing, “You Ain’t Woman,” “Don’t Come Home-A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind),” “Blue Kentucky Girl,” “One’s On The Way,” “The Pill,” and close out the medley by circling back to “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

The two have so much fun on stage together, and the crowd goes wild as the duo finishes singing.

Dolly yells into the microphone,

“Loretta Lynn, we LOVE you!”

The Dolly Show never fails to show the talent of peers while having a good time.

Watching videos like this makes me wish they brought back country music TV shows… what an era to have been a part of.

