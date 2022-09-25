Read full article on original website
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, OC Eric Bieniemy get into sideline spat before halftime
The way that the first half ended in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts seems to have caused some frustration between the team’s star quarterback and offensive coordinator. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs received the ball with 44 seconds remaining until halftime at...
Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs get their first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. An entire game marred by miscues on special teams and an inexplicable error on defense had the Chiefs fall short on the road. The head-scratching moments were plentiful in this game and the Chiefs must regroup before next Sunday night’s game in Tampa Bay.
‘You deserve better’: Travis Kelce addresses Chiefs fans after stunning loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong. The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback...
Chris Jones' comment to Matt Ryan turns into game-turning unsportsmanlike conduct penalty
Nobody -- not the referees, Matt Ryan or Chris Jones -- is saying what Jones said to draw the penalty, but it's a rare unsportsmanlike conduct.
Georgia Tech coach candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken, Jamey Chadwell among top names to watch
Georgia Tech finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins this weekend, firing the embattled head coach Sunday after a 1-3 start to the season according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com. As an ACC program with plenty of fertile recruiting ground nearby, Georgia Tech should have a solid list of candidates to work with. Shortly after the news regarding Collins' fate broke, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd identified a handful of key names to know, with Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders topping the list.
LeSean McCoy calls out Eric Bieniemy again
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a heated exchange on the field just before halftime during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and one former Chiefs player was not at all surprised to see it. The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close...
Colts' Stephon Gilmore injures hamstring vs. Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore injured his hamstring Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and is questionable to return. Gilmore has been working as the starter on the boundary for the Colts and made a nice play earlier in the game to keep Travis Kelce from converting a third down.
Georgia Tech Football: Coaching Candidates to Replace Geoff Collins
Geoff Collins was fired as Georgia Tech's coach on Sunday. It's unclear who will work as the team's interim coach for the team's final eight games. Collins was a highly regarded hire due to his background as an assistant and previous experience in the state as a Georgia native. However, after going 15-10 as Temple's coach from 2017-18, Collins went just 10-28 over four seasons with the Yellow Jackets. The program never won more than three games in a season with Collins at the helm.
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) released their unofficial Week 4 depth chart Tuesday following the wild 20-17 upset win as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim....
Colts vs. Chiefs: Top photos from Week 3
Here are the top photos from the Week 3 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs—a game Indy won, 20-17.
Chiefs cut kicker after bad Week 3 performance
The Kansas City Chiefs did not waste much time making a roster decision on Matt Ammendola. Kansas City on Monday cut Ammendola, a day after he missed a few kicks in the team’s 20-17 loss at the Indianapolis Colts. Ammendola went 1-for-2 on field goals and missed his only...
