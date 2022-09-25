ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Catastrophic consequences for Russia' if Putin uses nukes, top US official says: Ukraine updates

By John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
msn.com
 2 days ago
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
HuffPost

Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bluntly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error. Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.
WORLD
The Hill

Is this it for Putin?

We’ve been studying oligarchs, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, for more than a quarter century. We are not military experts, but the recent Ukrainian military advances against Russia have caused us to ask: Is this it for Putin? Are we now in the endgame for his regime?. Some evidence...
POLITICS
TODAY.com

How concerned are US officials about Putin’s nuclear threat?

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat as the conflict in Russia and Ukraine rages on. Todd says it’s clear that Putin is trying to drag out the war, as he has been backed into a corner.Sept. 25, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Putin effectively told the world his army is 'losing' in Ukraine by calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists and threatening to use nuclear force

Putin has announced a partial military mobilization as Russia struggles with manpower issues in Ukraine. Ex-diplomats and Russia experts said it showed that Russia is losing the war in Ukraine. Mobilization "seven months into a war means you're losing," a former US ambassador to NATO told Insider. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin goes for broke

Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he may have found his offramp: the Russian-occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is rushing referendum votes in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in order that they join Russia before Ukraine can liberate them. Putin’s "special military operation" failed to secure Kyiv at the...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: US says it takes Putin nuclear threat seriously

The US is taking "seriously" Vladimir Putin's veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to defend areas in Ukraine, a top White House official told the BBC. John Kirby said the US was not changing its "strategic deterrent posture", but that Mr Putin spoke irresponsibly. On Wednesday Russia's leader warned his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine 'sham' referendum results point to Russia annexation

LONDON/ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities of votes in favour of joining Russia as the United States planned a U.N. resolution condemning the referendums as shams and Moscow remained defiant.
POLITICS
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Putin's draft shakes up society; G7, NATO condemn Russian referendum; North Korea's 32nd missile launch in 2022; And a bit more.

Alleged imagery continued to pour in over the weekend (here, here, and here, e.g.) appearing to show ordinary Russians reacting negatively to Vladimir Putin’s military draft, which is being referred to as a “partial mobilization” by Kremlin officials. Thousands more than normal seem to still be fleeing the country, especially in the south near the border with Georgia, while others are unsuccessfully trying to leave the capital city of Moscow.
POLITICS

