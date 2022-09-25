'Catastrophic consequences for Russia' if Putin uses nukes, top US official says: Ukraine updates

Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons
The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Russia warns US will be dragged into war if they give Ukraine more missiles as Putin, Xi & Iran meet in new Axis of Evil
RUSSIA has warned the United States it will be dragged into a war by arming Ukraine with better missiles. It comes as Vladimir Putin is meeting fellow tyrants Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi at a "dictators' club" meeting. Putin and Xi met on the...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
A superyacht linked to Vladimir Putin was a Christmas present from oligarchs, Russian opposition website claims
Funds for the Scheherazade were a Christmas gift to Putin from Russian oligarchs, per Dossier Center. The $700 million superyacht is said to have been used by his lover Alina Kabaeva, per the report. The vessel features two helipads as well as a swimming pool, cinema and beauty salon. The...
HuffPost
Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bluntly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error. Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.
Is this it for Putin?
We’ve been studying oligarchs, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, for more than a quarter century. We are not military experts, but the recent Ukrainian military advances against Russia have caused us to ask: Is this it for Putin? Are we now in the endgame for his regime?. Some evidence...
TODAY.com
How concerned are US officials about Putin’s nuclear threat?
“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat as the conflict in Russia and Ukraine rages on. Todd says it’s clear that Putin is trying to drag out the war, as he has been backed into a corner.Sept. 25, 2022.
Putin effectively told the world his army is 'losing' in Ukraine by calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists and threatening to use nuclear force
Putin has announced a partial military mobilization as Russia struggles with manpower issues in Ukraine. Ex-diplomats and Russia experts said it showed that Russia is losing the war in Ukraine. Mobilization "seven months into a war means you're losing," a former US ambassador to NATO told Insider. Russian President Vladimir...
Washington Examiner
Vladimir Putin goes for broke
Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he may have found his offramp: the Russian-occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is rushing referendum votes in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in order that they join Russia before Ukraine can liberate them. Putin’s "special military operation" failed to secure Kyiv at the...
Russia's former president says nuclear threats are not a bluff and that NATO won't step in if Russia nukes Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev repeated Russia's nuclear threats to Ukraine, saying it's "not a bluff." One expert told Insider it's because Putin was "in a corner."
‘We will not be intimidated’: European foreign ministers convene urgent meeting to discuss new Putin threat
European foreign ministers are set to meet on the sidelines of the UN general assembly on Wednesday to discuss new support for Ukraine following Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to partially mobilise some 300,000 reservist troops for his war effort. The urgent meeting also aims to address Russia’s intention...
BBC
Ukraine war: US says it takes Putin nuclear threat seriously
The US is taking "seriously" Vladimir Putin's veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to defend areas in Ukraine, a top White House official told the BBC. John Kirby said the US was not changing its "strategic deterrent posture", but that Mr Putin spoke irresponsibly. On Wednesday Russia's leader warned his...
Ukraine 'sham' referendum results point to Russia annexation
LONDON/ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities of votes in favour of joining Russia as the United States planned a U.N. resolution condemning the referendums as shams and Moscow remained defiant.
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Putin's draft shakes up society; G7, NATO condemn Russian referendum; North Korea's 32nd missile launch in 2022; And a bit more.
Alleged imagery continued to pour in over the weekend (here, here, and here, e.g.) appearing to show ordinary Russians reacting negatively to Vladimir Putin’s military draft, which is being referred to as a “partial mobilization” by Kremlin officials. Thousands more than normal seem to still be fleeing the country, especially in the south near the border with Georgia, while others are unsuccessfully trying to leave the capital city of Moscow.
