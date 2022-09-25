ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

The Independent

A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest

The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Iranian#Knightsbridge#Metropolitan Police
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
The Independent

Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests

Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
PROTESTS
The Independent

12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London

British police said Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views. Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Police clash with Iran protesters in London and Paris

Police clashed with demonstrators trying to reach Iran's embassies in London and Paris on Sunday. In London, police said they made 12 arrests and five officers were "seriously injured" as demonstrators tried to break through barriers protecting Iran's UK embassy.
PROTESTS
BBC

Iran protests: Raisi to 'deal decisively' with widespread unrest

Iran's president has vowed to take action against protesters after more than a week of anti-government demonstrations. President Ebrahim Raisi pledged to "deal decisively" with the protests, which have now spread to most of Iran's 31 provinces. Officials say some 35 people have been killed since protests broke out over...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Iran vows to crush women-led protests with ‘no leniency’ as unrest enters 10th day

The massive anti-government demonstrations in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini continued unabated for the 10th day on Monday, despite authorities warning of intensified “action without leniency”.The number of dead during clashes between protesters and security forces increased to 41 people, including some members of the security forces, according to state TV. However, the real figure is believed to be much higher.Iran’s foreign ministry criticised the US and UK governments on Monday for their alleged support of the protesters, accusing the countries of destabilising Tehran.Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told Nour that the US’s attempts to “weaken...
PROTESTS
CNN

On GPS: Iran erupts in protest over woman's death

Fareed is joined by Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to discuss the future of Iran’s theocratic rule amid nationwide protests after the death of a woman in the custody of the morality police.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Iran must ‘deal decisively with those who oppose country’s security and tranquillity’, says president

Iran’s president has called on his nation to “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquillity”, according to state media.His call comes as mass protests continue to sweep through the Middle Eastern state after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained by the Islamic republic’s morality police.Though official fatality figures are yet to be released, state broadcasters estimate that at least 41 people have been killed in the unrest, which saw demonstrations flare up in most of the country’s 31 provinces.Raisi’s remarks arrived during a telephone conversation with the family of a...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

"She was tortured": Mahsa Amini's family speaks out amid Iran protests

The family of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police, is speaking out as the anti-government protests sparked by her death grow louder. As the country awaits a final coroner's report, Amini's father said she was beaten by the morality police, the enforcers of Iran's strict dress code. Amini's head covering was reportedly too loose when she was taken into custody.
PROTESTS
nationalinterest.org

Iran Lashes Out at Britain, Norway Over Support for Protests

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors in Tehran over their support for the country’s ongoing protests. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors in Tehran over their support for the country’s ongoing protests. The Iranian government claimed the support has exacerbated tensions and created a “hostile atmosphere” for diplomacy.
PROTESTS
dallasexpress.com

Hundreds Gather in Dallas to Support Iranian Protests

Hundreds of protesters filled the streets near downtown Dallas’ Dealey Plaza on Sunday afternoon to voice support for ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a young woman in the custody of the country’s “morality police” earlier this month. Mahsa Amini, 22, was arrested by...
DALLAS, TX

