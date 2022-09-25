Read full article on original website
Related
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime.
Hundreds protest after Iranian woman's alleged murder over hijab law, demand 'death to the dictator'
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Video from Iran shows hundreds gathered in protest at the funeral for a 22-year-old whom police arrested and allegedly beaten to death for violating strict laws requiring women to cover their hair, prompting further calls to deny Iran's president entry to the U.S. as he prepares to speak at the U.N. General Assembly this week.
A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest
The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests
Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Protests in Iran Have Shaken the Islamic Republic to Its Core
The death of a young woman in custody has unleashed a nationwide uproar.
12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London
British police said Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views. Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying...
Police clash with Iran protesters in London and Paris
Police clashed with demonstrators trying to reach Iran's embassies in London and Paris on Sunday. In London, police said they made 12 arrests and five officers were "seriously injured" as demonstrators tried to break through barriers protecting Iran's UK embassy.
Iran says U.S. attempting to use unrest to weaken country
DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iran faced more international criticism on Monday over the death of a woman in police custody which triggered nationwide protests, after Tehran accused the United States of using the unrest to try to destabilise the country.
BBC
Iran protests: Raisi to 'deal decisively' with widespread unrest
Iran's president has vowed to take action against protesters after more than a week of anti-government demonstrations. President Ebrahim Raisi pledged to "deal decisively" with the protests, which have now spread to most of Iran's 31 provinces. Officials say some 35 people have been killed since protests broke out over...
Iran's President Raisi says protesters should be 'confronted decisively' - state media
Sept 24 (Reuters) - President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Iran must "deal decisively with those who oppose the country's security and tranquility", Iranian state media reported.
Iran vows to crush women-led protests with ‘no leniency’ as unrest enters 10th day
The massive anti-government demonstrations in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini continued unabated for the 10th day on Monday, despite authorities warning of intensified “action without leniency”.The number of dead during clashes between protesters and security forces increased to 41 people, including some members of the security forces, according to state TV. However, the real figure is believed to be much higher.Iran’s foreign ministry criticised the US and UK governments on Monday for their alleged support of the protesters, accusing the countries of destabilising Tehran.Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told Nour that the US’s attempts to “weaken...
On GPS: Iran erupts in protest over woman's death
Fareed is joined by Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to discuss the future of Iran’s theocratic rule amid nationwide protests after the death of a woman in the custody of the morality police.
Iran must ‘deal decisively with those who oppose country’s security and tranquillity’, says president
Iran’s president has called on his nation to “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquillity”, according to state media.His call comes as mass protests continue to sweep through the Middle Eastern state after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained by the Islamic republic’s morality police.Though official fatality figures are yet to be released, state broadcasters estimate that at least 41 people have been killed in the unrest, which saw demonstrations flare up in most of the country’s 31 provinces.Raisi’s remarks arrived during a telephone conversation with the family of a...
"She was tortured": Mahsa Amini's family speaks out amid Iran protests
The family of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police, is speaking out as the anti-government protests sparked by her death grow louder. As the country awaits a final coroner's report, Amini's father said she was beaten by the morality police, the enforcers of Iran's strict dress code. Amini's head covering was reportedly too loose when she was taken into custody.
nationalinterest.org
Iran Lashes Out at Britain, Norway Over Support for Protests
Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors in Tehran over their support for the country’s ongoing protests. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors in Tehran over their support for the country’s ongoing protests. The Iranian government claimed the support has exacerbated tensions and created a “hostile atmosphere” for diplomacy.
dallasexpress.com
Hundreds Gather in Dallas to Support Iranian Protests
Hundreds of protesters filled the streets near downtown Dallas’ Dealey Plaza on Sunday afternoon to voice support for ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a young woman in the custody of the country’s “morality police” earlier this month. Mahsa Amini, 22, was arrested by...
Comments / 0