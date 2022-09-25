ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
landgrantholyland.com

Silver Bullets Podcast: Wisconsin Rewind and Rutgers Preview

It was supposed to be the toughest test to date for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and maybe it was, but Ryan Day’s team took care of business quickly and efficiently during Saturday night’s “blackout” game to the tune of a 52-21 drubbing of the Wisconsin Badgers. We didn’t expect quite such an easy win, and it remains to be seen how good this year’s Wisconsin team actually is, but it was nice not to have to sweat out a night game against a marquee opponent.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Update on Ohio State five-star defensive end target

Ohio State’s dominating performance Saturday versus Wisconsin caught many eyes from around the college football landscape. While many of the headlines following the victory will revolve around this current roster, the Buckeyes continue to also make the recruiting headlines. Keon Keeley update. It is not news that Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Columbus, OH
Basketball
Madison, WI
Basketball
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Columbus, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
landgrantholyland.com

Film Review: The Justin Frye effect, how Jim Knowles’ game plan stifled Wisconsin’s offense

The Ohio State Buckeyes dismantled the visiting Wisconsin Badgers 52-21, and the game was truly never in doubt. Offensively, the Buckeyes came out of the gate swinging, getting out to a 28-0 lead before the Badgers could even blink. Ryan Day completely committed to balance as a play-caller, and the players made explosive plays when the opportunities were presented.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

We’re a third of the way through the college football regular season, and just knowing that gives me something to be grumpy about. However, we’re here to talk about Ohio State’s 52-21 thrashing of the Wisconsin Badgers. I’ll be honest, I didn’t see this big of a beatdown coming, but I certainly didn’t hate it. However, there were some things that I did hate about it and that’s why we’re all here, so let’s get to it.
MADISON, WI
landgrantholyland.com

Five things we learned from Ohio State men’s basketball media day

On Monday afternoon, Chris Holtmann met with the media for the first time since Malaki Branham announced he was leaving Ohio State for the NBA, and members of the men’s basketball team were available for the first time since the Buckeyes’ second round NCAA Tournament loss to Villanova in Pittsburgh.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Uncut: Chris Holtmann speaks at Ohio State media day

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. In this episode, you will hear uncut audio from Ohio State men’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Ohio State’s Big Ten schedule will do them no favors

Comprised of 14 schools, the Big Ten Conference is the second-largest power conference in the nation, behind only the ACC (15). The Big Ten is also one of the only conferences in the nation to follow a 20-game conference schedule, which cuts into the non-conference slate earlier and provides its member institutions with NCAA Tournament fodder that other conferences cannot match.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Holy Land#American Football#College Football#Badgers#Land Grant Holy Land#Iheart Radio#Ohio State#Heisman
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State opens up as 41.5-point favorites over Rutgers

After easily covering the 19-point spread against Wisconsin in a 52-21 blowout, Ohio State is once again huge favorites as they head into their Week 5 contest against Rutgers in what will be the Buckeyes’ fifth-straight home game to begin the 2022 campaign. Sitting at 4-0, Ryan Day’s group is really beginning to hit their stride, putting together an impressive performance on both sides of the football in their dismantling of the Badgers. On the other side, Rutgers sits at 3-1 on the year. The Scarlet Knights navigated their non-conference schedule undefeated, picking up wins against Boston College, Wagner and Temple before dropping their B1G opener against Iowa this past week.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy