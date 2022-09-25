Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Related
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
NY1
Brooklyn Book Festival returns to city
Brooklyn Book Festival co-producers Carolyn Greer and Liz Koch founded the event in 2006 as a one-day affair. It's now nine days. "It's gone from being local, happening in Brooklyn with a lot of Brooklyn authors, which we still love and celebrate, but now, it is fully international," Greer said.
NY1
The City Reliquary marks 20 years
Visitors might not expect to find items like seltzer bottles, a collection of miniature versions of the Statue of Liberty, and a piece of the Flatiron Building. But they fit right in at the City Reliquary. “We started off as a very humble nonprofit organization collecting little bits of New...
thevillagesun.com
Actress Vinie Burrows, 98, to be ‘sainted’ at the Earth Church
The actress Vinie Burrows will be honored with “fabulous sainthood” by Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir at the Earth Church in the East Village this weekend. Burrows, 98, has had a 70-year career. Her first stage role was as a 15-year-old in 1950 in “The Wisteria Trees” on Broadway, with Helen Hayes in the lead role.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY1
30 years of NY1
This month, NY1 celebrated its 30th anniversary. The channel has covered a lot of news since 1992 and has documented how the city has changed. In this episode, hear from some of NY1's veterans about what the early days were like. The show also includes some jingles that will bring you back to the '90s. Pat Kiernan then speaks with some of his colleagues about how working for NY1 has impacted them and how the channel has impacted the city.
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NYPD takes buses of teens to African American history museum in DC
Police said many of the kids wouldn't have the opportunity to visit the museum and it was a great educational opportunity.
NY1
‘Rap music and drill music do not kill people,’ lawyer says
The Rolling Loud festival is underway this weekend at Citi Field in Queens, but without three local drill rappers who were removed from the festival. The three rappers were Brooklyn’s 22Gz, and the Bronx’s Sha Ek and Ron Suno. The New York Times reported on Thursday that they were removed at the request of the NYPD.
RELATED PEOPLE
getitforless.info
Atlantic Antic Festival
The Annual ATLANTIC ANTIC™ is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York! The Atlantic Antic™ stretches along Atlantic Avenue through Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill with the harbor at one end and the Atlantic Terminal on the other. All musical genres were represented...
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York
It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
wnypapers.com
Long-awaited 'A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle' arrives Oct. 21
Inaugurating an anticipated new season for the multi-Grammy Award-winning The Brooklyn Tabernacle, “A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle” is set to bow Oct. 21. The world-renowned ensemble’s first new recording in more than four years also marks its debut with StowTown Worship, an imprint of gospel label StowTown Records.
Feast of San Gennaro ending Sunday
The Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy ends Sunday with a meatball-eating contest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
10 Best Cooking Classes In NYC You Should Sign Up For
Listen – we all love food. From giant slices of pizza to delicate macarons and high-end dinners, food brings us joy, especially here in NYC! It carries memories, connections, and history that other things simply can’t do. Particularly if you like making food. yourself, it brings another element of passion to it! But what better way to master your craft without taking one of NYC’s best cooking classes? It doesn’t matter if you’ve never picked up a knife in your life, or are making fancy meals, there’s always room to sharpen your skills! To get you going, we rounded up...
Essence
King Combs Can’t Stop, Won’t Ever Stop Making New York City Proud
His Rolling Loud performance follows his appearance in Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. Long before “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” became the unofficial song of the summer (and now moving into the fall), Christian Combs was bred into the entertainment industry with music running through his veins. With his father being Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is responsible for the foundation of notable industry heavy-hitters from Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans to Mary J. Blige, and his brother Quincy Brown being the successful actor featured in featured projects from Brotherly Love to FOX’s Star, it’s no surprise that the young man we see today known as King Combs is taking over the charts – and we can agree it’s long overdue.
Washington Square News
Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm
Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
Latino couple living American Dream with nail ‘saloon’
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The co-founders of a Brooklyn nail salon came to the United States as children from El Salvador and Colombia. Growing up, they lived in the same building. Now, years later, the husband-and-wife team created Lili and Cata, a go-to spot for unique manicures and pedicures in Greenpoint. PIX11’s Arrianee LeBeau tells […]
NYC Lantern Festival Returns This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
Comments / 0