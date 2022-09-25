Read full article on original website
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital enters final stages of campaign
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital has received a $25,000 gift to support the Building on a Promise campaign from Machias Savings Bank. This gift, combined with the support of the community, completes the $1 million Dixon Challenge that began last fall. At that time, longtime hospital supporter Edith Dixon and her family challenged the community to donate a total of $1 million and the Dixon Family pledged to match those funds dollar for dollar.
2022 Ellsworth Autumn Gold Decorating Contest RESULTS
Judges for the 2022 Ellsworth Autumn Gold Decorating Contest had difficult decisions to make, with over 25 entries this year. But after deliberating and driving all over the City, here are the results!. Window Winners. The Bud Connection. The Grand. Moon Child Florals. Storefront Winners. First National Bank. Emmaus Center.
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA
The results were announced Friday for USA Today's 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Treworgy Orchards was in the running for the title and definitely had plenty of tough competition. Thanks to everyone that voted and helped Treworgy end up winning the title of the best corn maze in the USA. Treworgy Orchard is no stranger to this contest, having placed second in 2021 and been in the top ten for the last five years. The theme of this year's winning maze is "Winnie the Pooh".
This Week in Lincolnville: Just Can’t Stop
I thought I’d built my last cabinet/bookshelf/workbench until this weekend when I realized I needed yet another. There’s hardly any room left in this old house, not even a nook or corner where I haven’t fit in some urgently needed item of furniture. Several hold books, a window seat has my winter/summer clothes, the fish tank sits atop another, the sewing machine (one of them) on a table, the other in the shop on the counter with a wonky drawer. I’ve never done well with drawers.
Fisherman records first triple-win in Annual Sebago Lake Togue Derby
Travis Knight of Livermore Falls is the first fisherman to be a triple winner in the Annual Sebago Lake Togue Derby and he did it this Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. Lake Togue Derby on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. Knight caught. the largest fish Saturday for a $100 prize...
B.C.O.P.E. hosts anniversary bash to celebrate their building
On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education (B.C.O.P.E.) will be hosting a bash to celebrate the anniversary of procuring its building and granting students a sanctuary. B.C.O.P.E. has been supporting alternative learners for 32 years. The program began in September 1990 for a small group of...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
This “Hidden” Bar Is Upstairs From A Popular Augusta Restaurant
When you think of the word "speakeasy" what comes to mind? A heavy metal door at the end of a dimly lit alley? Needing to use the secret knock before the doorman will open the peephole slot to see who's there? And, needing to say the password before he'll open the door?
Squirrel causes power outage for thousands of Bangor residents
BANGOR, Maine — Sunday morning, many folks in Bangor were sent back to the dark ages thanks to one small critter. At about 7:30 a.m., a squirrel caused damage to the Broadway substation on Stillwater Avenue. The damage created an outage on parts of Kenduskeag Avenue, Stillwater Avenue, and many streets in between.
1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today
Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
Veronica G. Abbott-Wheat, obituary
ROCKPORT — Veronica G. Abbott-Wheat, age 89, of Rockport, passed away September 3, 2022, at Quarry Hill in Camden. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Veronica was the daughter of emigrant parents, Angelo and Serafina (Llorett) Gigante. Her father was born in Naples, Italy and her mother was born in Spain. Growing up as a first generation American, Veronica learned from her parents at an early age, life takes curiosity and discipline. It was that same drive that molded her into the artist she became.
Maine Man Searching For Cake Mixer Discovers Something From Medieval Times
According to Central Maine, a 24-year-old man named Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale to search for a pretty simply item, a cake mixer. This took place on Saturday on Pleasant St. in Waterville. He likes to bake and was in search of a mixer!. As the article states,...
Knox County divorces
ROCKLAND — The following divorces were finalized in Rockland District Court from Feb.-May. David S. Norton, of Camden, and Isbell A. Gonzalez, of Camden, were married Sept. 5, 2010, in Northport and divorced Feb. 9. Jodi M. Heal, of South Thomaston, and Jason M. Heal, of South Thomaston, were...
Steve Roop, Founder of Roopers Beverage and Redemption Has Passed Away
In 1992, Steve Roop started a bottle redemption business on Sabattus Street in Lewiston that eventually grew to six beverage and redemption stores throughout Lewiston and Auburn with the most recent store opening a few years back in Oxford. Steve Roop passed away on Tuesday at the age of 36.
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
Space X Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral, as seen from Lincolnville
LINCOLNVILLE – Isabelle Powers, of Lincolnville, captured with her camera the launch of a Space X falcon 9 rocket as it put on a stunning night sky performance Saturday night, Sept. 24. SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are...
Carol Jane ‘Mickey’ Winpenny, obituary
ROCKLAND — Carol Jane “Mickey” Michael Winpenny, 86, passed away comfortably and peacefully at Sussman House on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Born on December 26, 1935 in Drexel Hill Pennsylvania to Ellsworth Lorenzo and Francis (Faissler) Michael, she was the oldest of three girls. Mickey grew up...
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 19-23. Appleton. Patricia Chapman to Seth K. Kramer. Linda C. Baltazar and Jonathan D. Baltazar to Debra Ann Incera and Armando Incera. James G. Landi and Kristina M. Landi to James E. Landi...
