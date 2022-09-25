ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
thesource.com

JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show

Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
PopSugar

Simone Biles's Cropped Hoodie Is a Tribute to Her Fiancé at His Game

Simone Biles could teach any partner of a professional athlete a thing or two about dressing to show support. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast has dedicated a whole section of her wardrobe to Houston Texans apparel, customized with fiancé Jonathan Owens's name and number. Her latest look is a cropped...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Decision

The NFL appears to have picked a performer for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Sunday afternoon, Rihanna posted a photo of a football on her social media platforms. The NFL also shared the same image, posting "Let's GO" in a Twitter post tagging Rihanna, NFL on FOX, Roc Nation, and the show's new sponsor, Apple Music.
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Stereogum

Rihanna Confirmed As 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Rihanna will be the headlining performer at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in 2023. Her management company Roc Nation confirmed the news through a statement, as Variety notes. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z...
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Blogs For Pushing Negative Narrative: “It Gets Frustrating”

The Houston hottie was not pleased about her body positive message being twisted. Megan Thee Stallion has had her fair share of negative press since hitting the scene in 2019. Her pending lawsuit against former label 1501 Certified Ent., plus her upcoming trial against Tory Lanez are just two of the battles the Grammy Award winning star is currently battling. On a personal level, Megan has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, as well as how she uses work to cope with it.
NBC Sports Chicago

Sad stat highlights how bad NFL’s London matchups have been

London has hosted almost two seasons worth of NFL games, but it has seen far from the league’s best. Sunday’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will be the 31st regular season game held in England’s capital city dating back to 2007. While there have been some entertaining contests, none of those matchups have featured two teams with winning records, and Sunday is no exception.
TMZ.com

Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Bday with YG, Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless

Lil Wayne got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration ... with a star-studded birthday party fit for the legendary rapper!!!. Sources close to Weezy tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the shindig went down at popular L.A. hot spot, The Nice Guy -- and several close friends and family members -- including all 4 of his children, flew in from New Orleans for the event.
Complex

Latto Praises Cardi B and Yung Miami for Balancing Motherhood With Rap Careers

Latto is giving rap moms their flowers. During a recent appearance on the Caresha Please podcast, Latto opened up about her hectic schedule and the importance of maintaining a work-life balance. The 23-year-old rapper then saluted artists like Yung Miami and Cardi B for showing the world you can be a mother and still have a successful career.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news

While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
