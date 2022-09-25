Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
Even Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Know When His Daughter Will Make Appearances at Chiefs Home Games
Patrick Mahomes shared his reaction after his wife, Brittany, surprised him by bringing their daughter, Sterling, to a Chiefs home game.
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts
He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023.
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show
Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
PopSugar
Simone Biles's Cropped Hoodie Is a Tribute to Her Fiancé at His Game
Simone Biles could teach any partner of a professional athlete a thing or two about dressing to show support. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast has dedicated a whole section of her wardrobe to Houston Texans apparel, customized with fiancé Jonathan Owens's name and number. Her latest look is a cropped...
NFL World Reacts To 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Decision
The NFL appears to have picked a performer for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Sunday afternoon, Rihanna posted a photo of a football on her social media platforms. The NFL also shared the same image, posting "Let's GO" in a Twitter post tagging Rihanna, NFL on FOX, Roc Nation, and the show's new sponsor, Apple Music.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Ex-NFL QB on Bears: 'Where quarterbacks go to die'
If you want to have a long-term, successful career as a quarterback in the NFL, do not go to the Chicago Bears, according to one former Pro-Bowl quarterback. "This is a franchise where quarterbacks go to die," Boomer Esiason said on CBS Sports. Esiason played 14 years in the NFL...
9to5Mac
Taylor Swift reportedly set to play first Apple Music-sponsored Super Bowl halftime show
Taylor Swift is reportedly set to play the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time in 2023, according to a new report from Variety. The report points out that one of the reasons this long-awaited performance is finally happening is that Apple is taking over the Super Bowl halftime sponsorship from Pepsi.
Stereogum
Rihanna Confirmed As 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer
Rihanna will be the headlining performer at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in 2023. Her management company Roc Nation confirmed the news through a statement, as Variety notes. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z...
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His Two-Word Nickname for Cooper Rush
The Cowboys running back praised the team’s fill-in quarterback following their “Monday Night Football” win over the Giants.
New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon’s Relationship Timeline
College sweethearts. Saquon Barkley has been dating longtime love Anna Congdon since before he was drafted by the New York Giants. The twosome met while attending Penn State University, making their relationship official in January 2017. “One year with my king!” she gushed via Instagram in January 2018. “Who would’ve known that acting a little […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Blogs For Pushing Negative Narrative: “It Gets Frustrating”
The Houston hottie was not pleased about her body positive message being twisted. Megan Thee Stallion has had her fair share of negative press since hitting the scene in 2019. Her pending lawsuit against former label 1501 Certified Ent., plus her upcoming trial against Tory Lanez are just two of the battles the Grammy Award winning star is currently battling. On a personal level, Megan has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, as well as how she uses work to cope with it.
Report: NFL replacing Pro Bowl with flag football game, other competitions
Say so long to the Pro Bowl and hello to “The Pro Bowl Games.”. The NFL is replacing its all-star exhibition with a flag football game and week-long skills competition between AFC and NFC players, according to The Associated Press. Those other competitions include football and non-football challenges. “The...
Sad stat highlights how bad NFL’s London matchups have been
London has hosted almost two seasons worth of NFL games, but it has seen far from the league’s best. Sunday’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will be the 31st regular season game held in England’s capital city dating back to 2007. While there have been some entertaining contests, none of those matchups have featured two teams with winning records, and Sunday is no exception.
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Bday with YG, Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless
Lil Wayne got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration ... with a star-studded birthday party fit for the legendary rapper!!!. Sources close to Weezy tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the shindig went down at popular L.A. hot spot, The Nice Guy -- and several close friends and family members -- including all 4 of his children, flew in from New Orleans for the event.
Complex
Latto Praises Cardi B and Yung Miami for Balancing Motherhood With Rap Careers
Latto is giving rap moms their flowers. During a recent appearance on the Caresha Please podcast, Latto opened up about her hectic schedule and the importance of maintaining a work-life balance. The 23-year-old rapper then saluted artists like Yung Miami and Cardi B for showing the world you can be a mother and still have a successful career.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news
While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
