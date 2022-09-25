Skyy Moore hurting chances for more touches with punt return blunders

(610 Sports) – Skyy Moore hasn't had much of a chance to show what he can bring to the Chiefs' revamped offense to this point in his rookie season.

After a pair of costly punt returning blunders in the first quarter of Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Moore could find himself waiting even longer to show Chiefs' faithful that he's worthy of the second-round pick used to select him in this year's NFL Draft.

Heading into the Chiefs week 3 tilt with the Colts, Moore had exactly one reception on the season for 30 yards, the catch coming in week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Moore had social media in a frenzy after his first punt return attempt of today's game, where he gifted the Colts the ball on the goal-line with one muffed punt and later letting a punt sail over his head, allowing Colts to pin the Chiefs deep.