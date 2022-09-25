ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Will County mother to donate kidney to son

By Jan Coleman
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFnFd_0i9qn6Yz00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A special transplant operation will soon take place at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Will County resident Jamie O'Connor will donate a kidney to her 30-year-old son, Austin on Monday. The Herald News reported the two are also taking part in a clinical research study --with Jamie's donating stem cells to her son, who will have a dual immune system and be able to generate new immune cells in his own bone marrow.

Austin will be able to accept the donated kidney without needing anti-rejection medication-sometimes up to 20 pills a day.

These pills can cause side effects... messing up the kidney function and causing diabetes and/or high blood pressure, so not having to take them -will put Austin on a better road to good health.

