Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

4-5-4

(four, five, four)

