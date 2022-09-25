Read full article on original website
Schamerhorn builds rapport with Natchitoches voters
State Representative Rodney Schamerhorn met with the Natchitoches Parish Voters and Civic League Sept. 13 to meet future constituents. Schamerhorn used the opportunity to point to legislative accomplishments that benefit voters statewide. He stated his support for creating workforce development opportunities, reforming insurance requirements to reduce rates and promoting public education policies including state universities, community colleges and trade schools. “We represent the whole state of Louisiana and what we do affects everyone,” he said.
Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape. State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) have teamed up to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week™ campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait… Plan... A real plan to eliminate the State income tax Dear Editor, Those...
This is the way to a world of resources
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries across the US unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. Plus, this month only, you can get a new or replacement “Baby Yoda” library card from the Natchitoches Parish Library (NPL).
kalb.com
APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning. APD investigated the scene and determined it to be a hoax. Students were evacuated as a precaution but have now returned to their classes. The building was searched for any possible dangers and none were found.
westcentralsbest.com
Discrimination Charges Filed Against Rapides Parish School Board
RAPIDES PARISH - On Monday, Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Rapides Parish School Board and the Louisiana Department of Education. The two charges stem from complaints made by two white teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, claiming they have been...
Natchitoches Times
Parish Council authorizes funding for animal welfare initiative
The Natchitoches Parish Council heard arguments by volunteers representing the nascent animal welfare organization Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals (FAUNA) Sept. 20 to authorize funding for the rescue and care of stray animals within the parish. FAUNA members pointed to the legal responsibility of the parish government to provide...
Natchitoches Times
Center celebrates community stewardship with inaugural banquet
Members of the Natchitoches community converged for the first Ben D. Johnson Educational Center’s I Tried Banquet as it conferred awards on three servants of the community in honor of the late Ben Johnson. The banquet also served as a platform for program administrator Darrin Nixon Jr. and director Bridgette Gustafson to highlight its reimagined workforce development opportunities, which is set to serve a broader clientele and offer an expanded range of skill certifications.
cenlanow.com
Cleco hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation of Mansfield Customer Service Office
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 26, 2022 – Today, Cleco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the relocation of its Mansfield Customer Service Office. In attendance was Cleco executive, Shane Hilton, and employees, Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones and city council members, DeSoto Parish Police Jury President Ernel Jones and parish council members, DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce President Sheriff Jayson Richardson and other elected officials and representatives from the DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce.
kalb.com
New discrimination charges filed against RPSB
RAPIDES PARISH. (KALB) - On Monday, Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Rapides Parish School Board and the Louisiana Department of Education. The two charges stem from complaints made by two white teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, claiming they have...
kalb.com
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The person has been identified. The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle shown in the photos above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple thefts that happened at a local business. If...
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Police Investigating Homicide
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park. On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
Natchitoches Times
Oct. 4 Living Library will focus on faith, spirituality
NATCHITOCHES – “Watson’s Living Library: Everyone Has A Story” at Northwestern State University will host its fifth panel discussion on faith, religion and spirituality beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 4 with representation of Baptist, Catholic, Full Gospel Baptist, Humanist, Jewish, Lutheran and Muslim perspectives. The...
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
kalb.com
Vigil held in Alexandria for the victims of violent crime
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Sept. 25, a vigil was held outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse for victims of homicide in the area. Sept. 25 is recognized around the country as the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims and was officially recognized by congress in 2007. Dozens of...
Several People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Many (Sabine Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. A Texas man was killed, and several juveniles were injured in the Saturday crash.
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Aug. 18-31, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill. ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Bajai Smith, 36 (bm), contempt of...
westcentralsbest.com
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
Natchitoches Times
Dollar store combo build underway in Campti
Town of Campti Councilwoman Bence Nicholas confirmed a Family Dollar store is under construction at 3035 Hwy 71/84 just north of the Campti Quick Stop Convenience Store. Nicholas said the store will be a combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree location. According to the franchise website, the combo stores are...
Natchitoches Times
Emma Rose Giddens crowned Miss Merry Christmas
The 66th Miss Merry Christmas was crowned, and the 2022 Natchitoches Christmas Belles were announced Saturday, Sept. 17. Thirteen young ladies competed for the title of Miss Merry Christmas and the honor of being selected a Christmas Belle. Emma Rose Giddens was crowned Miss Merry Christmas 2022. Emma Rose is...
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
