Cleveland Jewish News
On the bookshelf
Looking for something to read this fall? The Cleveland Jewish News has compiled a list of books and reviews written by Jewish authors. Every author and/or story is in some way connected to the Cleveland area. Compiled by Alexandra Hopkins, who completed her senior project at the Cleveland Jewish News,...
Sussel, Jeffrey
Jeffrey Steven Sussel passed away on Sept. 23, 2022. Born on March 31, 1956, and raised in Cleveland Heights, Jeff was the beloved firstborn son of the late Estelle Sussel Phinick and Harvey Sussel. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended Kent State University. He worked alongside his dad at their family-owned bowling alleys, Mayland Lanes and Eastgate Coliseum. Later in his life, he had a successful career in sales at Cellular One and then Verizon Wireless.
Mills, Joyce
Joyce Mills, a loving wife and mother passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 85. Joyce was born in Cleveland, where she raised her family and taught school at Ganon Gil preschool for 25 years. She was known as Mora Mills to most of the young people in Beachwood during the 70’s and 80’s. After retiring, she and Sanford moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where they enjoyed the warm weather and early bird specials.
Business briefs
CVLT APPOINTS MARKOWITZ: Cory Markowitz was appointed managing director of the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre. WATKINS JOINS HAHN LOESER & PARKS: Gregory L. Watkins joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP’s Cleveland office as a partner in the business practice area. YASINOW NAMED GROUP MANAGING ATTORNEY: Melissa Yasinow was named...
Horvat, Donald
Donald Horvat, beloved husband of Lillian (nee Birnbaum), passed away Sept. 23, 2022. Loving father of Dr. Marri (Aaron Rosen) Horvat and Andrew Horvat. Devoted brother of the late Sanford Horvat. Beloved son of the late William Horvat and the late Fanny Weitzner-Horvat. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
