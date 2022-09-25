Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Charges dropped against Louisville man accused of injuring 4 in crash
The charges against a Louisville man accused in a crash that left four people injured have been dropped. According to police, 20-year-old Robert Risen was speeding on Sept. 19 on Dixie Highway when Shively police attempted to stop him. Court records said that Risen ran a red light at Upper...
WLKY.com
Louisville man charged with murder in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department have arrested a man accused in a deadly DUI crash. According to an arrest slip, Shwe Tun, 55, was driving south in the 5600 block of New Cut Road on Sunday night when he turned into a driveway, in front of a motorcycle.
WLKY.com
Family: 2-year-old was alone in Newburg apartment with slain mother for 3 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Radcliff mother is searching for answers after she found her 23-year-old daughter dead in her apartment. Police say last Wednesday, Kierra Stone-Gonzalez was found shot to death in her Newburg home. She had been dead for three days, family says, and her young child was...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs man who died after being shot on the Watterson Expressway
The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the man shot on the Watterson Expressway as 37-year old Ahmed Nafa Abdul Jabar. He was found shot on I264 East near Exit 10 on September 18. He died at University Hospital five days later. See the previous story below:. Louisville Metro Police...
WLKY.com
Family still searching for answers one year after Louisville father found shot and killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year after being shot and killed the family of Terry Smith Jr. is still waiting for justice. They gathered Sunday at Waterfront Park. Smith was 26 years old when he was murdered. “Terry was a joyous, enthusiastic, loving, father, brother, and son to his family...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona near elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1:45 p.m. LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. That is just west of Blake Elementary School. When they...
WLKY.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
WLKY.com
LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
WLKY.com
Portion of downtown Louisville streets to be shut down due to sewer line repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers in downtown Louisville will have to take a detour this week thanks to a sewer line break. The Metropolitan Sewer District said they recently discovered some problems with a clay pipe near Third Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. So, starting Monday morning, Third Street will...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner
The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona identified by coroner; suspect in custody
The man shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Meanwhile, the man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody. Daniel Williams, 38, of Okolona, died at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday after being found with a gunshot wound. It happened in the 3700 block...
WLKY.com
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Watch WLKY's coverage in the player up top. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19...
WLKY.com
What's that smell? Louisville MSD explains foul odor that's causing complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What's that smell?. Several people in the Louisville Metro have been complaining about a foul odor in the city air recently. Close to 200, in fact. Watch our story from last month on an odor in west Louisville. WLKY reached out to the Metropolitan Sewer District...
WLKY.com
New Ford truck debuting in Louisville, and it's getting its own day and KFC bucket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new Ford truck is debuting in Louisville and it's getting quite the celebration. The new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty will be unveiled Tuesday night at Churchill Downs. Gov. Andy Beshear is also proclaiming the day "KenTRUCKy Day" to "celebrate Ford’s 109-year history in the...
WLKY.com
Make-A-Wish Foundation, Derby Museum grant 9-year-old Florida girl's wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Museum and Make-A-Wish Foundation out of Florida joined together to make one Florida horse-lover's dream come true. Kori Butts is a 9-year-old from Florida who has fought an aggressive nervous system disorder since she was 4 years old. "She was predominately right-handed, she...
WLKY.com
Charlestown Police receive special picture boards to improve communication with vulnerable populations
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The Charlestown Police Department received a new tool to help engage with people who have difficulties communicating. The communication boards will give officers a way to communicate with a person who may be nonverbal, have limited English skills, or have other special needs. The boards feature...
WLKY.com
Louisville developer reworking hotel plans into dance hall concept in Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local developer has new plans for a former hotel project in the Highlands,according to Louisville Business First. This month, Utopia Ventures submitted revised plans to the Louisville Metro Government for the property. The new project, yet to be named, is a bar venue with lounge seating, a dance floor and an outdoor game yard.
WLKY.com
Free training series teaches community leaders to identify, prevent human trafficking in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are learning to identify and prevent human trafficking in Louisville through a free, two-part training series. Professionals participated in one of two informative sessions on Tuesday at the Southwest Regional Library on Dixie Highway. The Louisville Metro Office for Women is hosting the series...
WLKY.com
Ford investing $700 million, creating 500 new jobs at Louisville assembly plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ford Kentucky Truck Plant is getting a huge investment that will create several new jobs. On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference in which it was announced that Ford Motor Co. is investing $700 million in the plant. This move is set to...
