Jefferson County, IN

Jefferson County, IN
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, IN
Jefferson County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Okolona near elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1:45 p.m. LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. That is just west of Blake Elementary School. When they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Southern Indiana#Off Road Vehicle#Accident#North 600#Orv
WLKY.com

LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner

The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Derby Museum grant 9-year-old Florida girl's wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Museum and Make-A-Wish Foundation out of Florida joined together to make one Florida horse-lover's dream come true. Kori Butts is a 9-year-old from Florida who has fought an aggressive nervous system disorder since she was 4 years old. "She was predominately right-handed, she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville developer reworking hotel plans into dance hall concept in Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local developer has new plans for a former hotel project in the Highlands,according to Louisville Business First. This month, Utopia Ventures submitted revised plans to the Louisville Metro Government for the property. The new project, yet to be named, is a bar venue with lounge seating, a dance floor and an outdoor game yard.
LOUISVILLE, KY

