ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Suns agree to work on trade with 1 notable player

The Phoenix Suns will officially be shaking things up a bit after their kaput in last year’s playoffs. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Suns have mutually agreed with forward Jae Crowder that Crowder will not attend training camp as the team works on finding a trade. Training camp will officially begin for Phoenix on Sept. 27.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Devin Booker: “That is not the Robert Sarver I Know”

The Phoenix Suns held their first media conference of the season this Monday morning. Multiple players got the opportunity to speak on the recent events regarding the Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver. PG Devin Booker stated, ” It is tough for me because that is not the Robert Sarver that...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Saben Lee
Person
James James
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns#The Detroit Pistons
AthlonSports.com

JJ Watt Sends Clear Message Following Cardinals' Week 3 Loss To The Rams

The Arizona Cardinals lost a tough one to the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 last Sunday. But J.J. Watt is confident he and his teammates will come back better than ever. Watt just sent a clear message on Twitter this Monday night. He has faith the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy