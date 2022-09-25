Read full article on original website
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
The Phoenix Suns will officially be shaking things up a bit after their kaput in last year’s playoffs. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Suns have mutually agreed with forward Jae Crowder that Crowder will not attend training camp as the team works on finding a trade. Training camp will officially begin for Phoenix on Sept. 27.
The Phoenix Suns held their first media conference of the season this Monday morning. Multiple players got the opportunity to speak on the recent events regarding the Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver. PG Devin Booker stated, ” It is tough for me because that is not the Robert Sarver that...
That is good news for the Jazz, as Sexton averaged 24.3 points with the Cavs in 2020-21, proving that he’s a young player who can always fill it up. And after trading Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are gonna need some points. Sexton can fill that void immediately. Sexton was...
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Subdued Deandre Ayton is ‘happy’ offseason got done, Suns matched
PHOENIX — To start, I’ve been around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton hundreds of times when he speaks with the media. It is dangerous to read too much into how someone’s tone or body language is for a press conference. Ayton especially is often energetic but has his days when his mood is rather subdued.
'No bad blood': Cam Johnson supports Phoenix Suns teammate Jae Crowder's decision
Mikal Bridges has learned so much from Jae Crowder. So he's going to miss his teammate, who has chosen not to attend training camp as the Phoenix Suns have been trying to trade him. "It sucks," Bridges said. "I love 9-9. I remember telling him all the time he's one of my favorite vets ever. It's the...
Phoenix Suns players and coaches had a mixed reaction regarding the Robert Sarver situation. Some stars such as Devin Booker had decent relationships with the owner before the recent news was unleashed. However, others are more than glad to see him gone. General Manager James Jones stated during media day...
For the first time in the Ja Morant era, the Memphis Grizzlies have real expectations. One veteran says a little more maturity could go a long way.
Does Deandre Ayton want to remain in Phoenix? ESPN discusses in their latest segment.
The Arizona Cardinals lost a tough one to the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 last Sunday. But J.J. Watt is confident he and his teammates will come back better than ever. Watt just sent a clear message on Twitter this Monday night. He has faith the...
Suns: Deandre Ayton Hasn't Spoke to Monty Williams Since Game 7
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton hasn't spoken with Monty Williams since the epic Game 7 collapse, he revealed Tuesday.
Jae Crowder trade speculation has swirled around the Phoenix Suns this offseason and it reached a boiling point after the Suns announced the veteran forward would not attend training camp starting Tuesday as Phoenix works on trading him. Where could Crowder end up in a trade?. Check out the latest...
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is staying focused amid offseason success
