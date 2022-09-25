Read full article on original website
Related
SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win
Action started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play featured multiple big-time matchups. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.
Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-LSU
No. 12 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) hosted No. 22 Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33. Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. The Southeastern Conference announced kick off times for Week 6...
Takeo Spikes ranks Tennessee ahead of Alabama following 4-0 start
No. 12 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) hosted No. 22 Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33, in Week 4. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri. The Vols’ 2022...
How CFP rankings would look after Week 4: Georgia drops, Tennessee and Ohio State rise
Week 4 of the college football season featured plenty of big-time, exciting games between some of the top teams in the nation. Though more difficult than Georgia would have liked, UGA beat Kent State, 39-22. Alabama and Ohio State both rolled to victories. But results were somewhat more chaotic after that. Michigan, Clemson, USC and Kentucky won close games. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and Arkansas lost to Texas A&M. In the headliner, Tennessee took down Florida in Knoxville, 38-33.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
First look: Alabama at Arkansas odds and lines
The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1) meet Saturday at Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Alabama vs. Arkansas odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions. The Crimson Tide rolled...
Here's where Florida lands in ESPN's latest FPI rankings after Week 4
After Saturday’s defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida football has dropped one more spot in ESPN’s latest FPI rankings. They come in at No. 45 nationally and as the No. 10 team in the SEC. ESPN’s FPI rankings were developed in 2013 as a way...
Georgia Stays Put in the AP Poll After Struggles Against Kent State
Where do the Bulldogs rank in the AP?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida unranked in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following Tennessee loss
Florida’s 38-33 loss to on Saturday caused the Gators to drop in the Week 4 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. After a 2-2 start to the season and an 0-2 start against the SEC, UF finds itself unranked despite narrowly losing to a pair of now top-10 opponents. At...
Hendon Hooker leads way as No. 12 Tennessee exorcises demons vs. No. 22 Florida | Opinion
Quarterback Hendon Hooker powered Tennessee to just its second win in 18 matchups with the SEC East rival Florida Gators.
Arkansas falls out of the New Years Six in latest bowl projections
It wasn’t the best time for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday after falling to Texas A&M 23-21. Fortunately for the good guys, there is still plenty of time for Sam Pittman and company to reach all of their goals. Week 4 saw Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina getting nonconference wins. In conference action, the Auburn Tigers survived a matchup with Missouri that required overtime. The Florida Gators’ late rally fell short as the Tennessee Vols were able to hold them off to keep their perfect season intact. Alabama hosted Vanderbilt in a game that wasn’t close, as...
First look: Georgia at Missouri odds and lines
The Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) head to Columbia, Mo., Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-1). Kickoff from Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we look at Georgia vs. Missouri school odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas slides 10 spots in latest AP Poll
The voters weren’t too considerate to the Razorbacks in the latest AP polls. Arkansas went from No. 10 to No. 20 after suffering their first loss of the season to No. 17 Texas A&M, 23-21. Arkansas replaces Texas A&M as the lowest ranked SEC school in the AP polls. Arkansas opponent next week, No. 2 Alabama, sits behind top-ranked Georgia with four place votes, followed by Ohio State in third. Georgia remains the country’s most dominant team, with 55 first-place votes. Tennessee rose three in the poll to eighth marking their first Top 10 ranking since 2016. Kentucky leaped one spot to No. 7. Arkansas can make a giant leap next week, but they must take down Alabama. That game comes with pressure because another loss drowns out their chances to be in the College Football Playoff conversation. List Grading the Hogs: No As or Fs for Arkansas but a whole lot of 'meh' List Social media was all about Arkansas and Texas A&M
Sunday Hash: Pat Dooley serves up his breakdown of Florida's loss
After much hype and hoopla, Florida’s September is over. It was full of drama, teeth-gnashing and big plays, but the only stat that really matters is that Florida is 2-2. There are reasons for optimism going forward, but the goal right now should just be to get better. Especially defensively.
PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Florida at Neyland Stadium
No. 12 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated No. 22 Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri. The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road...
Comments / 0