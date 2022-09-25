ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

Action started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play featured multiple big-time matchups. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.
How CFP rankings would look after Week 4: Georgia drops, Tennessee and Ohio State rise

Week 4 of the college football season featured plenty of big-time, exciting games between some of the top teams in the nation. Though more difficult than Georgia would have liked, UGA beat Kent State, 39-22. Alabama and Ohio State both rolled to victories. But results were somewhat more chaotic after that. Michigan, Clemson, USC and Kentucky won close games. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and Arkansas lost to Texas A&M. In the headliner, Tennessee took down Florida in Knoxville, 38-33.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Arkansas falls out of the New Years Six in latest bowl projections

It wasn’t the best time for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday after falling to Texas A&M 23-21. Fortunately for the good guys, there is still plenty of time for Sam Pittman and company to reach all of their goals. Week 4 saw Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina getting nonconference wins. In conference action, the Auburn Tigers survived a matchup with Missouri that required overtime. The Florida Gators’ late rally fell short as the Tennessee Vols were able to hold them off to keep their perfect season intact. Alabama hosted Vanderbilt in a game that wasn’t close, as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
First look: Georgia at Missouri odds and lines

The Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) head to Columbia, Mo., Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-1). Kickoff from Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we look at Georgia vs. Missouri school odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
COLUMBIA, MO
Arkansas slides 10 spots in latest AP Poll

The voters weren’t too considerate to the Razorbacks in the latest AP polls. Arkansas went from No. 10 to No. 20 after suffering their first loss of the season to No. 17 Texas A&M, 23-21. Arkansas replaces Texas A&M as the lowest ranked SEC school in the AP polls.  Arkansas opponent next week, No. 2 Alabama, sits behind top-ranked Georgia with four place votes, followed by Ohio State in third. Georgia remains the country’s most dominant team, with 55 first-place votes. Tennessee rose three in the poll to eighth marking their first Top 10 ranking since 2016. Kentucky leaped one spot to No. 7. Arkansas can make a giant leap next week, but they must take down Alabama. That game comes with pressure because another loss drowns out their chances to be in the College Football Playoff conversation. List Grading the Hogs: No As or Fs for Arkansas but a whole lot of 'meh' List Social media was all about Arkansas and Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

