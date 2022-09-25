Weekend Wrap (Sept. 24 & 25)

KOAM Image

Police pursuit ends with two dead in officer involved shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday morning, September 24, just before 3 a.m. Ozark Missouri Police initiated a traffic stop on a suspected DWI driver near US-65 and MO-14. The Chevy passenger car fled. The Ozark Police officer did not initiate pursuit. Click here to learn more.

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. Click here to learn more.

Longtime Carthage R-9 administrator passes away

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Saturday, September 24, 2022, Carthage R-9 schools release information that a longtime beloved administrator has died. Click here to learn more.

Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Click here to learn more.

