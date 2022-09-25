Read full article on original website
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
FSU in the national stats: Week 4
Florida State has a Top 25 offense and a Top 35 defense after four games this season. Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand in key statistical categories. Yards per play 7.27 13th - Yards per play 7.04 21st. Points per game 37.5 35th - Points per game 35.3...
Mike Norvell talks Tuesday practice, Wake Forest prep, Winston Wright, and more
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after the conclusion of practice. He discussed how the practice went, spoke about preparations for Wake Forest, discussed the buy-in of a player such as wide receiver Keyshawn Helton, and shared the latest on the health of wide receiver Winston Wright. The full interview is below:
FSU DBs Greedy Vance and Azareye'h Thomas recap Boston College performance, talk Wake Forest WR talent
Florida State defensive backs Greedy Vance and Azareye'h Thomas spoke with the media after practice regarding a variety of topics. Vance and Thomas recapped FSU's dominant win over Boston College -- including Vance's interception -- and they also talked about the challenge of Wake Forest's offense and their talented wide receiver room. Here are those video interviews:
Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
Florida State athletics director says football game with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee
No. 22 Wake Forest’s football game at No. 23 Florida State is still scheduled for Saturday even as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Ian is forecast to strengthen after passing over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico, and it is expected to reach the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday or early Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.
2024 OT visits for FSU's victory over Boston College, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab junior offensive tackle Jude Foster made his way to Florida State on Saturday to take in their game against Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium. After Foster got to see the Seminoles defeat the Eagles, 44-14, he got some good news from FSU...
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
Everything Mike Norvell had to say about FSU's victory over BC, QB Jordan Travis, 4-0 start, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State topped Boston College 44-14 on Saturday night to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2015. The Seminoles jumped out to a 31-0 lead at halftime and outgained the Eagles by 295 yards. After the game, Mike Norvell spoke with the media to review the dominant performance. View the full presser below:
Vandrevius Jacobs: a 'human highlight' destined to be a Seminole
Vandrevius Jacobs started his high school football career at Fort Pierce Westwood and he had a nice first two years for the Panthers. After his sophomore year at Westwood, Jacobs decided it was time for a change. Jacobs -- along with his mother and grandmother -- had Vero Beach High...
WATCH: Trey Benson breaks the rock after three touchdown performance
Benson earned the honor after running through the Eagles all night.
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support
Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 25
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will remain quiet for Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and rain odds near zero. High temperatures will be near 90 inland to the mid 80s near the coast. There could be a few more clouds overnight with lows back in the 60s in most inland locations.
New Black-owned eatery opens in mall
Food choices have often been challenging in Tallahassee. But if you are visiting the mall, the options have just expanded in a way students at Florida A&M might enjoy. SugarCane & Spices is a new Black-owned restaurant that was originally created in 2015 as a food truck by Kae Smith. Relocating to the mall has brought SugarCane & Spices more diverse customers, which Smith says is beneficial to her brand and what she stands for. While she faced hardships with the food truck, that did not stop her from staying the course.
Man arrested on five counts of attempted homicide in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left a woman seriously injured on Wednesday night. 18-year-old Dylan Riley is facing five counts of second-degree attempted homicide, said police. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. at an...
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
Argument between roommates ends with shots fired
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - An argument between roommates ended in gunfire, and deputies are now searching for a relative who may have fired the shots, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO says it responded to reports of shots fired on Sanford Road Saturday night at about...
