ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Uiagalelei, offense boost No. 5 Clemson in key ACC stretch

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A year of criticism didn’t shake DJ Uiagalelei’s belief that he could lead an offense capable of putting up big numbers for Clemson.

He and his teammates proved that in a shootout road win against a ranked opponent. It’s a good thing, too, considering the No. 5 Tigers’ margin for error in an Atlantic Coast Conference it dominated for six years looks slimmer than usual.

“I feel like every time I step on the field, I definitely have that confidence,” Uiagalelei said after Saturday’s 51-45 double-overtime win at Wake Forest . “And I feel like as an offense, I feel like very time we step on the field, I think we can just get better and better and better.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlUUP_0i9qkowX00
    Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs for a long gain against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6MOf_0i9qkowX00
    Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) scrambles past Wake Forest defensive lineman Tyler Williams (72) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3dyd_0i9qkowX00
    Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) looks to pass as Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) tries to tackle him during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kIce_0i9qkowX00
    Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney watches a video replay during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 ACC) stayed in the same spot in Sunday’s new AP Top 25 poll after the wild win. Clemson compiled 559 total yards and converted 16 of 23 third downs (69.6%), with those 16 conversions breaking a program record that had stood since 1983. Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards and a career-high five passing scores to go with 52 yards rushing.

They needed every bit of that production to help the defense, which was picked apart much of Saturday by veteran quarterback Sam Hartman — who set a Wake Forest record with six TD passes — and an equally efficient Demon Deacons offense.

It was a reversal from last year, when the Tigers’ latest 10-win season was due mainly to the defense, as Uiagalelei and the offense struggled.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess receives national award

“That’s the offense we know we have,” defensive end K.J. Henry said. “I’ll let all the heat come to the defense because that’s what they took all year last year. They did a great job of stepping up when we needed them.”

Uiagalelei stood out at the center: The 6-foot-4, 235-pound quarterback had thrived in a pair of relief performances for eventual No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence in 2020, but struggled last year as the full-time starter — throwing for nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing just 56% of his passes.

The Tigers took a huge step back, going from ranking as one of the country’s top offenses in 2020 (502.3 yards, 43.5 points) to averaging 26.3 points and 359.1 yards last season.

Uiagalelei has been more efficient so far after a slow start in the Georgia Tech opener, completing 64% of his passes for a team that has reache at least 35 points in all four games. He has also thrown 10 touchdown passes with just one interception.

It’s a big change for the Tigers, with coach Dabo Swinney noting last season’s team “couldn’t hardly score 21 points” but now has a QB with “his mojo back.”

“That’s what I saw all summer, all camp,” Swinney said. “And as I said going into the Georgia Tech game, I just need to see him do it under the lights. I needed to see how’s he going to be when he makes a terrible throw or makes a bad decision or turns it over.”

Meet your 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer: Rihanna

Uiagalelei and the Tigers responded to adversity Saturday, and more could be ahead considering the schedule ahead.

While winning six straight league championships from 2015-20, Clemson won 52 of 55 games against ACC opponents while outscoring them by an average margin of 25 points over that span.

But last year’s Tigers lost two league games and won four others by six or fewer points. And after surviving Saturday’s shootout against last year’s division champion, the Tigers host No. 10 North Carolina State — holding its first top-10 ranking since 2002 — in the second half of a critical two-week stretch in the division race while a trip to No. 23 Florida State looms Oct. 15.

“We didn’t win the division or anything like that, but we stayed in control,” Swinney said. “It doesn’t get any easier. … But the name of the game is to find a way to win. And we did that tonight, and that’s progress from last year.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced

Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
CLEMSON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Williams
Person
Dabo Swinney
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to bat for his quarterback after the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. D.J. Uiagalelei has taken his fair share of criticism in his young career, but yesterday, the former five-star recruit turned in a monster performance. Uiagalelei passed for 371...
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acc#Tigers#Wake Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
FOX Carolina

“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
getnews.info

HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App

Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer

GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
GREER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy