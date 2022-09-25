Benito Juarez statue unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A bronze statue of Benito Juarez will be displayed at the Chamizal National Memorial in South-Central El Paso.

The unveiling of the “Benito Juarez Child to Man” statute was set for 1 p.m. Sunday. El Paso residents are encouraged to take blankets and lawn chairs for seating.







The ceremony festivities begin at 2 p.m. and will end at 5 p.m The event is open to the public and attendees will be able to enjoy live performances by regional talent such as the El Paso Symphony Association`s Youth Symphony, Mariachi Universitario “Canto a mi Tierra” de la UACJ, Bowie High School Mariachi Orgullo and more.

