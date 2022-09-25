ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rihanna to headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Who needs Taylor Swift? Not even a full day after people in the know explained that the arcane series of coincidences that seemed to imply that Swift would be headlining next year’s Super Bowl Halftime were nothing more than a series of regular coincidences and that Swift had no interest in singing about football until after she has completed her prolonged “fuck you” to Scooter Braun and Big machine Records, Rihanna has just gone ahead and announced the actual headliner: Herself.
Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio

Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag

Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
Marshmello Releases His Own Air Fryers: Shop the Collection

Two months after debuting his own Coca-Cola flavor, Marshmello is cooking up a savory and sweet new partnership. The DJ/producer teamed with the cookware brand Crux for his very own line of air fryer kits released Tuesday (Sept. 27). Available exclusively at Best Buy, the collection is priced from $19.99 to $129.99 and includes 3-quart ($79.99) and 8-quart ($129.99) digital air fryer kits available in white (aka “Marshmello”), black, lavender and stuffed olive. The collection includes a baking kit ($19.99), snack pan kit ($19.99), shish kebab kit ($19.99), and s’mores maker ($49.99). Marshmello and Crux engineers worked together for 18...
NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news

While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
